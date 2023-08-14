Barbie: Margot Robbie to Reportedly Earn a Massive Payday After Movie's Success

The Barbie movie has been a fascinating case study this year, grossing over $1 billion at the global box office and sparking a phenomenon among moviegoers. One person who had a key role in achieving Barbie's success was Margot Robbie, who not only starred in the film as Stereotypical Barbie, but executive-produced the blockbuster.

According to a new report from Variety, Robbie will be rewarded pretty handsomely for Barbie's success, making roughly $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. Greta Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote Barbie, will also reportedly likely receive a bonus, although it is not clear how much money that will consist of.

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

This update comes amid conversation about a possible Barbie sequel, which Mattel has expressed a desire to bring to fruition. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for Robbie, Gerwig, and co-star Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

