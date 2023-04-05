Barbie Movie: Every Character Poster and Cast Member

By Cameron Bonomolo

It's a Barbie world for the two dozen familiar faces who will experience life in plastic (it's fantastic!) in the live-action Barbie movie. Based on Mattel's iconic doll, the movie's star-studded cast is a who's-who of top-shelf talent: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Will Ferrell are among the names who posed for 24 new character posters released by Warner Bros. In Barbie, from Lady Bird and Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

"People generally hear 'Barbie' and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't,'" Robbie told British Vogue. Plot details are locked away in a toy chest, but Ferrell has described Barbie as a "loving" and "satirical" take on the toyline that serves as "an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society."

Below, meet the cast of Barbie and see all 24 character posters before playtime begins July 21st, only in theaters. (You can also make your own Barbie-style poster with the official Barbie generator).

Barbie Movie Cast

Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), and Connor Swindells (Sex Education) as (human) toy company workers. 

Barbie variations include Kate McKinnon (Bombshell) as Gymnast Barbie; Issa Rae (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) as President Barbie; Dua Lipa (Argylle) as Mermaid Barbie; Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films) as Writer Barbie; Emma Mackey (Sex Education) as Physicist Barbie; Hari Nef (Transparent) as Doctor Barbie; Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women) as Judge Barbie; Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) as Journalist Barbie; Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) as Diplomat Barbie; and Sharon Rooney (Dumbo) as Lawyer Barbie. Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Fast X) is the narrator. 

Rounding out the cast are the Kens — Simu Liu (Marvel's Shang-Chi), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Secret Invasion), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), and Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie) — with Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) as Allan. Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), Rhea Perlman (Matilda), Marisa Abela (Back to Black), and John Cena (The Suicide Squad) also appear in undisclosed roles.

Barbie Character Posters

Margot Robbie as Barbie

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Will Ferrell as Toy Company CEO

America Ferrera as a Human

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Simu Liu as Another Ken

Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie

Helen Mirren as the Narrator

Michael Cera as Allan

Ncuti Gatwa as Ken, Again

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken, Too

Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie

Arianna Greenblatt as a Human

Emerald Fennell as Midge

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie

Jamie Demetriou as a Suit

Scott Evans as Just Another Ken

Connor Swindells as the Intern

Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

