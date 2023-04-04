Barbie: Make Your Own Character Poster with New Official Generator

The upcoming Barbie movie is absolutely breaking the Internet, with its second teaser and its crop of character posters sending fans into a frenzy. There is so much hype surrounding Barbie, from its star-studded ensemble cast to its impressive visual aesthetic. An official website launched by Warner Bros. on Tuesday lets fans join in on the fun of the film — particularly, its colorful and distinct character posters. The Barbie Selfie Generator allows fans to add their own photo (either of themselves or someone else) into the template of the Barbie movie posters. The Barbie Selfie Generator even lets users customize the color palette, and add their own Barbie or Ken tagline.

In the Barbie film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Take a selfie to become a Barbie (or Ken)! ✨📸 Visit https://t.co/c4OP6u63hR to take a selfie with the #BarbieTheMovie Selfie Generator! pic.twitter.com/aiSN7uIenu — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) April 4, 2023

Who is the cast and crew of the Barbie movie?

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.