Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Karen Gillan Joins in On Barbie Character Poster Meme

The Barbie movie trailer dropped today – but what seems to really be taking social media by storm is the massive gallery of Barbie character posters that were released with the trailer – followed by a Barbie poster generator giving fans the chance to make their own! The Barbie movie poster generator is already inspiring its own wave of memes – and getting in on the act is none other than Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 star, Karen Gillan!

OMG KAREN THANK YOU FOR REPOSTING!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜 — Portal GOTG (@PortalGOTG) April 4, 2023

As you can see above, Karen Gillan truly appreciated the assignment when it came to aping the Barbie movie character posters, shining light on this spot-on ode to Nebula as her own kind of 'Barbie doll.' Not only did Gillan put a smile on the faces of her legions of Marvel fans, but she also made the day (year?) of the fan artist who did the drawing, @PortalGOTG. It's nice to see franchises (and their fans) having fun with one another like this – and really, it only hypes up what a fun Summer 2023 movie season we have ahead of us, with Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 kicking things off, and Barbie arriving in the latter part of summer. It's a great time to be a movie fan!

What Is Barbie Movie About?

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie (Margot Robbie) sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie is also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of Barbie includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War), and more.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.

What Is Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 About?

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 features Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023.