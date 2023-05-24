Barbie Movie Tried to Cast Another Beloved DC Star

While the Barbie movie has Margot Robbie front and center as the beloved doll, the project has enlisted an impressive ensemble of performers to deliver a variety of takes on the toy, but Robbie and director Greta Gerwig missed out on getting Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot to offer her take on the figure. Robbie, who starred in DC films Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad, says that Gadot's energy as a person is what made her such a sought-after performer, though now we'll cross our fingers that a sequel could make the casting opportunity possible. Barbie is set to land in theaters on July 21st.

"Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie shared with Vogue of wanting to cast fellow DC actor. "It's like right before being a dork."

Despite not getting to enlist Gadot, the film is set to feature Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, and more.

A film based on the beloved doll has been in the works for years, with various stars and filmmakers attached to the project at different points in time. What might come as a surprise is that, while Robbie sports a signature look of the titular doll, the new film is set to feature a variety of different characters all named "Barbie."

Gerwig recalled that, while touring Mattel, she was surprised to learn how diverse the entire line of dolls named Barbie were, pointing out, "Now all of the dolls are Barbie. All of them are Barbie, and Barbie is everyone. Philosophically, I was like, 'Well, now that's interesting.'" This helped inspire the "expansive idea of self that we could all learn from."

Much like how there are multiple Barbies, there are also multiple actors playing versions of Ken, including Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa. John Cena will also star in the film, having previously worked with Robbie in The Suicide Squad.

Stay tuned for details on Barbie before it lands in theaters on July 21st.

Do you wish Gadot appeared in the new movie as a Barbie? Let us know in the comments!