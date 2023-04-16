Saturday Night Live Debuts American Girls Movie Trailer

barbWith Barbie coming to theaters later this year, Saturday Night Live has debuted a trailer for their own major update for a classic doll brand, American Girls! The Great Gerwig directed live-action movie for Mattel's famous Barbie toy brand will be hitting theaters later this July, and it's gotten fans of both the dolls and movies trying to guess exactly what kind of experience it's going to be. As of the first full trailer for Barbie, it's looking like the famous doll icon will be making the jump to the real world for a brand new adventure.

It seems that Saturday Night Live was inspired by such an idea as they debuted their own take on Barbie with a trailer for an American Girls doll brand movie! But unlike the colorful world and characters teased in the upcoming Barbie movie, American Girls would be a much different kind of movie than that would be. Inspired by all kinds of tragic events across history for its collection, a movie bringing all of that to life would definitely be a wild movie to see play out. Check out the Saturday Night Live sketch below:

American Girls movie when? 😂 also Ana De Armas should be in the next Barbie movie if they ever make another one 👌🏽😂 #SNL pic.twitter.com/u3B1stKoT1 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 16, 2023

Barbie: What to Know

Directed by Great Gerwig, Barbie is currently scheduled for a release on July 21st. The film stars the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Will Ferrell and many more. Speaking about joining the Barbie film to Variety back in 2019, Robbie began "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out into the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids." Elaborating further Robbie dug into tapping into its legacy.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity, and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie continued. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I'm so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can't imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen."

How do you feel about Saturday Night Live's American Girls movie trailer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!