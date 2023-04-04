Top WWE Star Cast in Margot Robbie's "Barbie"

John Cena has been cast in the upcoming Barbie film, as confirmed by the cast listing when the first trailer dropped on Tuesday. It's unclear what the 16-time world champion's role will be, but based on the casting for the movie it's possible that he'll be one of the many Kens featured in the film alongside Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa and Scott Evans. The movie is set for a July 21, 2023 release starring Margot Robbie and and Ryan Gosling. The plot's synopsis reads, "After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness."

Cena took part in WrestleMania 39 this past weekend, losing the show-opener on Saturday against Austin Theory with the United States Championship on the line. His upcoming film projects include Fast X, Coyote v. Acme, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Argylle and Ricky Stanicky.

