Barbie Movie Releases Music Video for Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night"

The hype is continuing to skyrocket for the Barbie movie, especially after its second full trailer was released on Thursday. The live-action take on the iconic toy line boasts an epic star-studded ensemble cast, including pop star Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie. It was confirmed earlier this week that Lipa will also be leading Barbie's highly-anticipated soundtrack with the new song "Dance the Night" — and now, it has finally arrived.

On Thursday night, the music video for "Dance the Night" made its debut online, taking the Barbie movie's already-beloved iconography to new heights. You can check it out below.

Who is on the Barbie soundtrack?

In addition to Dua Lipa, the Barbie soundtrack is confirmed to include Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. The album also has two mystery tracks, with "more Barbies and Kens" set to be announced at a later date.

The Barbie soundtrack will be released on July 21st, to coincide with the film's debut.

What is the Barbie movie about?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.