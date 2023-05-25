Barbie Soundtrack Features Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Barbie has announced the star-studded soundtrack for Margot Robbie's movie and when you can get it! Rolling Stone and the Warner Bros film put out an exclusive detailing all the musical guests for this trip to Barbie Land on July 21. On the Barbie soundtrack will be fan-favorites like Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, HAIM, and Charli XCX. Rap-world phenom Ice Spice will also be along for the ride with actual Barbie Dua Lipa! Kens are along for the ride too with Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala and The Kid LAROI also inked to appear. Check out the massive announcement for yourself down below!

On the soundtrack, these artists will be making the trip to Barbie Land: Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, FIFTY FIFTY, Gayle, HAIM, Ice Spice, Kali, KAROL G, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and The Kid LAROI. Mark Ronson is aboard as executive producer. And, the announcement from Barbie teases that there are more Barbies and Kens to be announced. So, expect the unexpected on July 21 when the full album drops.

Barbie Thought About Adding Even More Starpower

If there weren't enough stars in the mix, Robbie recently told Vogue that she tried to recruit someone else from the DC Universe for their sprawling project. "Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie told the outlet when the subject came up. "It's like right before being a dork."

Here's the absolutely thrilling cast for the movie: "Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie."

"Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan. Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have all been cast in currently-unknown roles".

Are you excited for the Barbie soundtrack? Let us know in the comments!