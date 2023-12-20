Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Announces Christmas Surprise

Barbie's resident Ken is releasing a special Christmas surprise for all the fans out there. Mark Ronson and Ryan Gosling announced a Christmas version of "I'm Just Ken" on an EP with two other versions of the Barbie mega-hit. On Instagram, the duo showed off some of the recording process for these new takes on the song. Clearly, Gosling is warming up for that perspective Oscars performance if the song gets nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. While that still may come, it feels like this little holiday treat will be everything that Barbie fans wanted and more heading into the big Holiday Week. Check out their post down below and get ready to celebrate.

"I told him i fantasized about us performing the song live, so we started to dream what that might sound like," Ronson revealed. "I was also dying to show the song in a different context — he demanded i go "Full Ronson" with the arrangement (which i took to mean 2007 motown/wall of sound-obsessed me). Anyway, i sent this version to him last Tues and he dug it & it sounded so f***ing xmas that we were like, "man, can we get this out in a week?!"

"Since I'm the person who throws on Stevie's "Someday at Christmas" the day after Thanksgiving, this appealed to me greatly," he continued. "So he rerecorded the vocals and here we are, a week later serving up this version that we love with about 5 days til no one wants to hear a xmas record, but sometimes u have to do it 4 fun (& maybe a little for Barbie). Happy holidays, we hope u. Drops tomorrow x"

"I'm Just Ken" Almost Got Cut From The Movie

I turns out some viewers' favorite part of the film almost didn't make it in. Director Greta Gerwig told the crowd the story at BFI London Film Festival during a discussion about the movie. The song and dance number wasn't a high-point to studio executives. She had to fight for it to remain in the final cut. Those people upstairs weren't quite sure about the song's purpose in the grans scheme of Barbie. Well, thankfully Gerwig emerged victorious and we live in the timeline where "I'm Just Ken" was a massive radio hit and a crowd-pleaser.

"It just said in the script, 'And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance,'" Gerwig revealed. "There was a big meeting that was like, 'Do you need this?' And I was like, 'Everything in me needs this.' They were like, 'What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?' And I was like, 'A dream ballet? Where do I begin!'"

"I was like, if people could follow that in Singing in the Rain, I think we'll be fine. I think people will know what this is. So that was the big reference point," Gerwig continued. "Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, 'Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I'm committed.'"

Barbie Is Now Streaming For The Holidays

