Barbie: Ryan Gosling Sends Greta Gerwig Hilarious Ken-Filled 40th Birthday Surprise

Happy Birthday, Greta Gerwig! The director known for helming Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie turned 40 on August 4th. Barbie hit theaters in July, and not only has it gotten rave reviews, but the film is also on track to earn $1 billion worldwide. The movie stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who just sent Gerwig a hilarious birthday present. The official Instagram account for the Barbie movie shared a video saying "Ken Ryan" sent Gerwig a flash mob of folks dancing to Gosling's hit song from the movie, "I'm Just Ken."

"As Kens know.... Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!" the Barbie movie account shared. You can watch Gerwig giggle her way through the performance in the video below:

Watch Ryan Gosling Channel Ken:

Before the SAG strike, Gosling seemed to be enjoying himself while promoting Barbie by channeling Ken. In fact, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Gosling alongside Margot Robbie, and we asked Gosling how it felt to explore his goofiness in the new film. This led to Robbie praising Gosling's comedic chops, which he pretended not to enjoy.

"Yeah, it was," Gosling revealed about finally getting to be goofy in a movie. "I mean, you know, Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] are really brilliant, you know, and this whole piece is so brilliant because it's so fun, it's so inclusive, and it's just a fun ride if you want to go on it. But there's so much more to it. You know, it's like one of those magic eye pictures. Like if you cross your eyes a little bit, you see the boat that's hiding in there or whatever."

Robbie added, "I don't think you're appreciated enough as the comedic actor that you are. Everyone thinks of you, I think, as such a good dramatic actor and then they're like, 'Oh yeah, he is funny. He was funny in that movie, that movie,' and then this is a whole different level of-"

"The Ken in me can't stand for this to be about Ken anymore. We're here talking about Barbie." Gosling interrupted. You can watch the video at the top of the page.

Barbie is now playing in theaters.