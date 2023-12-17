SNL: Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Makes Surprise Appearance to Introduce Billie Eilish

Barbie director Greta Gerwig made a surprise appearance during Saturday Night Live to help introduce musical guest Billie Eilish! Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon made a return to the variety show as the special guest host for the final new episode of the year, and McKinnon mentioned during her monologue about how she was in Barbie. Not only did she mention its success, but one of her jokes was that she had already looked to be the part of Weird Barbie because of her look. But this joke ended up having a heartwarming follow up later in the episode.

Joining McKinnon to help introduce musical guest Billie Eilish's first performance, Barbie director Greta Gerwig made a surprising appearance. This was a great moment capping off a successful year for the director behind one of the most popular releases at the box office as the year comes to an end. Fans have been wondering to see what Greta Gerwig could be cooking up next for her follow up after Barbie, and hopefully we'll see signs of that some time in 2024.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.