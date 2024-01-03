Golden Globes Reveals First Round of Presenters Including Will Ferrell, Michelle Yeoh, and More

It's almost time for the 2024 award season, celebrating some of the biggest and most surprising projects of the past year at a number of ceremonies. Kicking things off will be the 2024 Golden Globes, which will air on CBS for the first time in decades — and now, we know a few of the celebrities who will be participating in the Globes this year.

On Wednesday, CBS started to announce the celebrity presenters at the 2024 Golden Globes, including Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams, and Will Ferrell. Additional presenters are expected to be announced in the coming days.

What Is Nominated for the 2024 Golden Globes?

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is tied for the second-most nominations in Golden Globes history, with a total of nine nods for the 2024 ceremony. Oppenheimer has eight nominees, while Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things each have seven.

In terms of television, HBO's fourth and final season of Succession earned a total of nine nominations, the most ever for a series.

What Are the New Golden Globes Categories?

Last year, it was confirmed that two new categories will be added to the Golden Globes going forward, to account for the ever-changing nature of the entertainment industry. These include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which will highlight movies that made at least $150 million during release and $100 million from domestic box office. The nominees for that category include Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The second new category is Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, with the inaugural nominees being Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, and Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer.

"The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne. "Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

Why Did the Golden Globes Go on Hiatus?

In 2020, the HFPA appeared to respond to complaints about their lack of diversity, backing a reform plan that would begin the search for new executives, begin to set up a hotline for conduct violations, and begin to search for new members, in hopes of diversifying its all-white membership body. The news was quickly lauded as "window-dressing platitudes" by the president of advocacy organization Time's Up, with Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia all announcing that they would cut ties with the HFPA. Multiple high-profile actors also disavowed the organization, with Tom Cruise reportedly returning his three previously-won Golden Globes.

In 2022, the Golden Globes were not broadcast at all, with the event ultimately being held without a red carpet, media, celebrity attendees, presenters, or nominees. Instead, it included select members of the HFPA and various grant recipients tied to the organization.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization," the statement read in part. "We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large. Our below timeline demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency."

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will be presented live Sunday, Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.