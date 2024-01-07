Golden Globes 2024: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, and Who Are the Nominees?

Find out everything you need to know about the 81st Annual Golden Globes.

Awards Season is upon us, and tonight marks one of the biggest nights in both film and television. The 81st Golden Globes are taking place tonight, and feature an exciting lineup of nominees. This will be an interesting year as a new category was introduced called "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement," which will go to a film that earned $150 million at the box office, $100 million of which had to come domestically. There are many fan-favorite films nominated ranging from Barbie to Oppenheimer, and it's the last chance for beloved shows such as Succession and Ted Lasso to take home prizes now that they've come to an end.

Where To Watch The Golden Globes:

It was confirmed at the end of last year that the Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home. The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS, with the telecast scheduled for Sunday, January 7th at 8 PM ET, following the network's NFL doubleheader. Fans of film and television's big night will be able to watch the ceremony on network television or on Paramount+ and CBS apps.

The switch to CBS comes after NBC chose not to renew its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That decision was made amid controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, which began to be criticized at length in 2020.

Who Is Hosting?

Tonight's Golden Globes ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who is known as a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately. Koy has had species on both Comedy Central and Netflix.

"A lot of [Koy's] comedy is family-based, so I don't know that it's going to be as mean-spirited as you're hoping," Golden Globes executive-producing showrunner Ricky Kirshner told The Los Angeles Times.

"As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that's what this means to me," Koy told the Associated Press. "This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park."

What Movies Are Nominated?

You can view some of the Golden Globe-nominated films below:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"



Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

"Barbie"

"Poor Things"

"American Fiction"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Air"

Best Motion Picture – Animated

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Wish"

"Suzume"



Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

What TV Shows Are Nominated?

You can view some of the Golden Globe-nominated shows below:

Best Television Series – Drama

"Succession"

"The Last of Us"

"The Crown"

"The Morning Show"

"The Diplomat"

"1923"



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"The Bear"

"Ted Lasso"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Barry"



Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

You can view a full list of Golden Globe nominees here.