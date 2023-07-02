Barney Movie Will Be For Adults, Lean Into "Millennial Angst"

Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie heads into theaters in just a few weeks, but it's not the only film based on a Mattel toy in the works. Mattel is also working on a Barney movie. That film is set to star Nope and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, but fans hoping for something warm and fuzzy and made for kids might want to check their expectations. Mattel Films executive Kevin McKeon told the New Yorker (via The Wrap) that the film is going to tap into millennial angst and be geared much more towards adults.

"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," McKeon said. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

Kaluuya Has Previously Referred to the Barney Movie as "Heartbreaking"

When confirming his involvement with the Barney movie back in 2020, Kaluuya said that he thought the idea of Barney's message could be heartbreaking as well as timely.

"Barney taught us, 'I love you; you love me. Won't you say you love me too?' That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking." Kaluuya said. "I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic. Especially at this time now, I think that's really, really needed."

What Do We Know About The Barney Movie?

Right now, we don't know a lot about the Barney movie — McKeon said that they are selling the film to prospective partners as "an A24-type film". The project was first announced back in 2019 with Mattel partnering with Kaluuya's 59% production banner for the film. Mattel will co-produce with Kaluuya and 59%'s Rowan Riley and Amandla Crichlow along with Vaparaiso's David Carrico, Adam Paulsen, and Bobby Hoppey. Kevin McKeon will oversee the project for Mattel.

"Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations," said Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films. "The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today's kids."

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," said Kaluuya and 59% in a statement. "We're excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of 'I love you, you love me' can stand the test of time."

"Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination, and we can't wait to get 'I love you, you love me' stuck in heads everywhere, yet again," added David Carrico of Valparaiso Pictures.

