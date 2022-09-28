Barney Documentary Series Trailer Released by Peacock

Peacock just released a new trailer for their Barney documentary series. I Love You, You Hate Me is taking a deep dive into the purple dinosaur. Countless children have sat in front of the tube and gotten mild life lessons about forgiveness, sharing, and love from the TV show. But, is there a darker side to the entire enterprise? I Love You, You Hate Me actually turns an eye towards the visceral backlash against such a harmless character. Now, is there a place for Barney in this media climate and world? Check out the clip for yourself down below.

"Barney came out on television when I was just 10 years old, and I admittedly didn't understand him," the director, Tommy Avallone admitted. "As a teenager, for one of my birthdays I asked my aunt to make me a Barney costume, so my friends and I could beat him up on camera. Several years later, creating this docu-series, it feels good to be on the other side and no longer a Barney hater. Now having children of my own, I understand all the love that went into making the purple dinosaur."

More on the Barney Character and The Impact

"I Love You, You Hate Me unpacks how a children's character who stood for inclusion, understanding, and kindness birthed a movement of anger and criticism that threatened the show, its creators, and their futures," Joel Chiodi, Head of Documentaries and SVP of Strategic Development at Scout Productions said. "As it spotlights the beginnings of modern-day hate culture, this documentary traces the creation of the character and how it took a toll on the people closest to it, examining the surprising and lingering impact the 'Big Purple Dinosaur' left on American society."

"Barney the Dinosaur was a ubiquitous character for children and parents alike and we are thrilled to work with the Scout Productions team to bring this three-part series to Peacock," Rod Aissa, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming said in a statement. "This documentary is bound to captivate audiences like Barney has over the years."

Peacock released a description for the Documentary series"I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited doc series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur's furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it's never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?"

Will you be watching the Barney documentary series? Let us know down in the comments!