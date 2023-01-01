Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Reveals Costume From Cancelled DC Movie

Leslie Grace, who starred as Barbara Gordon in the Batgirl movie that Warner Bros. Discovery chose not to release despite production being complete, has revealed what her Batgirl costume would have looked like in the film. On New Year's Day, Grace posted a video to Instagram looking back on her 2022. Since she spent the first few months of the year filming Batgirl, it makes sense that the video includes some behind-the-scenes footage from that set. That footage includes several quick shots of Grace in her Batgirl costume and one where the superhero suit, different from the one seen in the film's sole promotional still, is fully revealed. The video is included below.

"thank u for teachin' me, 2022," Grace writes on Instagram. "you were singular in many ways that will stay with me. my gratitude and love for life is much deeper thanks to the experiences you brought me. i take your lessons with me as we part. here's to many more stories to tell, memories to make, and love to give in 2023."

This isn't the first time that Grace has shared footage from the Batgirl set. She also previously took to Instagram to comment on the film's cancellation, writing, "Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' Batgirl for life!"

A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson previously released a statement on Batgirl's shelving. The statement says, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max, Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

Batgirl was the first major cut made by David Zaslav, who became CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery following its creation through the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. He's defended the cuts previously by stating, "We did not get rid of any show that was helping us. This is more than just a dollar tally of what we've saved on an expense line. It is more than just a number. We are fundamentally rethinking and reimagining how this organization is structured. And we are empowering our business unit leadership to transform their organizations with an owners mindset and a view on quality and accountability."