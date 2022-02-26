Batman franchise producer Michael E. Uslan confirms HBO Max will ignite the Bat-Signal for Batgirl later this year. The HBO Max Original movie from directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) and writer Christina Hodson (Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey) teams In the Heights newcomer Leslie Grace’s caped crusader with Michael Keaton’s Batman after his return in The Flash. Though WarnerMedia hasn’t announced an exact release date, Uslan on Facebook teased Keaton’s Batman returns (again) when Batgirl is streaming this December on HBO Max.

“And coming in November… and December…Michael Keaton Returns,” Uslan wrote, attaching Keaton’s shadowy photo of his Batman return believed to be from the set of Batgirl.

Keaton will first appear opposite Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen in The Flash, in theaters November 4, before donning the cape and cowl again in Batgirl.

Starring alongside Grace’s Barbara Gordon and Keaton’s Bruce Wayne: J.K. Simmons reprises his Justice League role as Barbara’s father, Gotham City Commissioner Jim Gordon, Doom Patrol actor Brendan Frasier takes a villainous turn as the pyromaniac Firefly, and Ivory Aquino plays Babs’ best friend Alysia Yeoh. Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys for Life), Rebecca Front (The Thick of It), Corey Johnson (Hellboy), and Ethan Kai (Killing Eve) round out the cast in undisclosed roles.

In October, Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff revealed WarnerMedia’s plans to produce 12 HBO Max Original movies per year, including at least two overseen by DC Films President Walter Hamada. Batgirl is the first.

“HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC,” Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich previously told The Los Angeles Times of the streaming home of Zack Snyder’s Justice League and James Gunn’s Peacemaker series, a spinoff of The Suicide Squad. “It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters.”

Batgirl is streaming later this year on HBO Max.