Batgirl: Michael Keaton Added to Cast

In a surprise that will rock the internet, Warner Bros. Pictures has released an official 2022 movie preview kit featuring an updated cast list and synopsis for many of their movies, including the HBO Max original Batgirl. The listing for the DC Comics adaptation has one major surprise in it as it notes that Michael Keaton is slated to appear, seemingly reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman from Tim Burton’s Batman and the upcoming The Flash. It should be noted WB’s preview specifically says “Credits are not final and dates are subject to change,” but this is a nice little Christmas surprise for DC Fans. We reached out to Warner Bros. for clarification but have not heard back yet.

This revelation might have already been referenced by Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah who were previously asked if Batman would appear in the movie. Speaking in an interview with VRTNWS earlier this year the pair simply laughed when asked the question with their only reply being that the Batman involved would be “the real one.” To fans of a certain generation, Keaton’s Batman would no doubt fit that bill, or they could have been making a cheeky reference to the fact that there are multiple active Batmen on the screen. In addition to Keaton reprising his role for The Flash, Ben Affleck will also appear in the 2022 feature as the Dark Knight, plus Robert Pattinson’s version of the character will make his big screen debut in March.

Leslie Grace is set to star as the titular red-haired heroine in the film with J.K. Simmons reprising his role of Commissioner Gordon for the new movie. Brendan Fraser is also confirmed to appear, reportedly playing the Batman villain Firefly. Actor Jacob Scipio, who previously worked with directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah on Bad Boys For Life, is also listed on the cast list.

The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie.

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. . “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.