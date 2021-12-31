Warner Bros. Boss Says HBO Max Presents "Huge Opportunity" for DC Movies and Shows

✖

The world of live-action DC Comics adaptation changes pretty regularly, with the characters from the comic franchise inspiring an ever-growing number of movies and television shows. That list is expected to grow significantly thanks to HBO Max, the streaming service that serves as a streaming home for many WarnerMedia properties. HBO Max is not only providing fans with new seasons of shows previously found on DC Universe — such as Doom Patrol, Titans, and Harley Quinn — but the streamer is expected to debut its own exclusive DC movies and TV shows as well. That strategy was recently addressed by Warner Bros. Picture Group Chair Toby Emmerich in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, where he promised that HBO Max will provide "a huge opportunity" for the DC brand.

"HBO Max presents a huge opportunity for DC," Emmerich revealed. "It allows us to make high-quality mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also crossing over stand-out characters from our bigger films into original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with Max gives our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more chances to enjoy more great stories with these beloved characters."

Fans are already beginning to see what those original movies and shows would look like, with a Peacemaker TV series being filmed for the streamer, which would spin John Cena's eponymous character out of The Suicide Squad. HBO Max is also planning live-action series for Green Lantern, Justice League Dark, DC Super Hero High, and a GCPD-centered spinoff of The Batman. Recent reports have also indicated that the streamer could be the eventual home for a few upcoming DC films, including Batgirl, Blue Beetle, and Static Shock, and that there could be plans to release two original films on the platform a year.

Beyond that, previous reports have hinted that additional HBO Max spinoffs could be planned for upcoming DC films, whether they be movies or television shows.

“With every movie that we’re looking at now, we are thinking, ‘What’s the potential Max spinoff?’” DC Films president Walter Hamada explained late last year.

