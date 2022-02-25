Batgirl: Michael Keaton Shares New Look at His Batman Return

This is proving to be a pretty excellent time for fans of DC’s Batman, as multiple incarnations of the caped crusader are being showcased in movies, television, and beyond. Among them is Michael Keaton’s long-awaited return as Bruce Wayne / Batman, which will first occur in the upcoming The Flash movie. After that, Keaton is confirmed to appear in HBO Max’s Batgirl movie — and Keaton recently teased that return with pretty great fanfare. On Thursday night, Keaton took to Instagram to share a photo of his shadow in the Batman cape and cowl, seemingly from the set of Batgirl. This comes after set photos surfaced last week showing a stand-in for Keaton filming scenes, including something alongside J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Jim Gordon.

“When it came around again, first of all, I was getting curious about it. I thought, ‘Boy, what would that be like?’ And then, coincidentally, there were murmurs, and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there was hints of Batman,” Keaton said of his The Flash return while appearing on The Jess Cagle Show late last year. “It has to be good. There’s no reason to do it if it’s not good. It’s not gonna really change anything. And I just jumped in and had fun. And why would you not? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and he’s really creative. I don’t know. It’s fun.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film will star Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace said of Barbara in an interview last year.. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.