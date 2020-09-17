Batman Day 2020: Every Batman Movie and TV Show on HBO Max
This year's celebration of Batman Day is arriving on the fall, with this Saturday, September 19th set as the date for the annual festivities. Fans will probably spend the weekend talking with their friends about the Dark Knight, reading a bunch of comics, watching some movies, and buying new Batman goodies for no particular reason at all. Batman Day is always a fun time, and this year will be providing more access to the iconic DC Comics character than ever before, at least in terms of streaming content. Thanks to the launch of HBO Max, there is now an official streaming home for Batman.
HBO Max has a ton of different movies and shows featuring Batman that are already available to stream. There titles for kids, live-action adventures, and even options that only feature appearances of Batman as a side character. No matter what you're into, there is likely a Batman title on HBO Max you'll enjoy. Take a look below at the full list of Batman titles on the service.
Batman
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman & Robin
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman Begins
Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition
Batman vs. Dracula, The
Batman vs. Robin
Batman vs. Two-Face
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Gotham Knight
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1
Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2
Batman: The Killing Joke
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beware the Batman
Harley Quinn (S1 & S2)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
Joker
Justice League
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
Suicide Squad
There are some omissions here, given the streaming deals Warner Bros. has in place with other services. For example, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm are all missing from HBO Max's lineup. That's definitely disappointing, but there is still plenty to go around.
What will you be watching this weekend to celebrate Batman Day? Let us know in the comments!