Batman Day 2020: Every Batman Movie and TV Show on HBO Max

✖

This year's celebration of Batman Day is arriving on the fall, with this Saturday, September 19th set as the date for the annual festivities. Fans will probably spend the weekend talking with their friends about the Dark Knight, reading a bunch of comics, watching some movies, and buying new Batman goodies for no particular reason at all. Batman Day is always a fun time, and this year will be providing more access to the iconic DC Comics character than ever before, at least in terms of streaming content. Thanks to the launch of HBO Max, there is now an official streaming home for Batman.

HBO Max has a ton of different movies and shows featuring Batman that are already available to stream. There titles for kids, live-action adventures, and even options that only feature appearances of Batman as a side character. No matter what you're into, there is likely a Batman title on HBO Max you'll enjoy. Take a look below at the full list of Batman titles on the service.

Batman

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman & Robin

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman Begins

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition

Batman vs. Dracula, The

Batman vs. Robin

Batman vs. Two-Face

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2

Batman: The Killing Joke

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beware the Batman

Harley Quinn (S1 & S2)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

Joker

Justice League

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

Suicide Squad

There are some omissions here, given the streaming deals Warner Bros. has in place with other services. For example, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm are all missing from HBO Max's lineup. That's definitely disappointing, but there is still plenty to go around.

What will you be watching this weekend to celebrate Batman Day? Let us know in the comments!