Batman Forever Writer Hopes for "Schumacher Cut" to Be Released

With the trailers for Batman Forever including shots that weren't in the final film, audiences have been wondering for decades what was contained in the director's cut of Joel Schumacher's movie, with that interest igniting support from fans to release the "Schumacher Cut" of the DC movie. Writer of the film Akiva Goldsman is the latest to weigh in on the campaign, expressing his hope that this version of the movie could be released at some point, if only to serve as a tribute to the late Schumacher. Goldsman did confess, however, that he knows just how unlikely such a release would be.

"I saw [rhe 'Schumacher Cut'] recently, and it's funny because there's been a swell on the Internet for it, and I stay out of it, mostly," Goldsman revealed to The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast. "Although, it's got about 35% more psychological realism in it. You know, it's really more about guilt and shame. But the preview audience didn't want it — the world wasn't ready. Joel's first cut had all of it in, and the audience was like, 'Yeah, we just like the part where the guy's funny and he's scary and the big thing…' And so, it got cut down into what it is. And it was cool."

Filmmaker Kevin Smith shared just last month that he had seen the Schumacher Cut, so with Smith having seen it and Goldsman confirming he had revisited it, one could assume this would be due to an impending release. Unfortunately, the filmmaker debunked that notion.

"No, no -- this was two administrations ago or one-and-a-half," Goldsman responded about its potential release. "And I don't know how Kevin saw it or why, but yeah, he's been talking a lot. But it exists, you know. And I'm certainly an advocate for it being in the world -- just for Joel, you know? Because he died and he died quietly...You know, there wasn't a lot of honoring him and it would be a nice way to honor him, I think. And I think he'd get a kick out of it."

Whether it be with Richard Donner's Superman II or Zack Snyder's Justice League, DC has a long history of requesting major changes from a director's vision to what's released in theaters, but with both of those films, original visions were ultimately released on home video. Just last month, The Flash delivered multiple versions of Batman coming to life, sparking more excitement surrounding former takes on the figure, which is sure to inspire even more support for the Schumacher Cut.

Stay tuned for details on a possible release of the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever.

Would you like to see this cut released? Let us know in the comments below!