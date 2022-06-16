Release The Schumacher Cut Trends as Fans Want to See Longer Cut of Batman Forever

The latest Film Twitter trend is "#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut" – a rally cry from DC fans for Warner Bros. to release a longer cut of director Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever film. Longtime producer Akiva Goldsman confirmed a different cut of Batman Forever exists, saying, "I got to see it recently, the very first one, which was referred to as Preview Cut One, and it was really dark, it was a pretty psychological exploration of guilt and shame."

Joel Schumacher died in June of 2020, but as Batman Forever marks its 27th anniversary of release today, fans are still pushing for Schumacher's "true" vision to be released in theaters – as is the style of the times.

Check out the some of the top posts in support of releasing the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever: