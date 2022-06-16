Release The Schumacher Cut Trends as Fans Want to See Longer Cut of Batman Forever

By Kofi Outlaw

The latest Film Twitter trend is "#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut" – a rally cry from DC fans for Warner Bros. to release a longer cut of director Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever film. Longtime producer Akiva Goldsman confirmed a different cut of Batman Forever exists, saying, "I got to see it recently, the very first one, which was referred to as Preview Cut One, and it was really dark, it was a pretty psychological exploration of guilt and shame."

Joel Schumacher died in June of 2020, but as Batman Forever marks its 27th anniversary of release today, fans are still pushing for Schumacher's "true" vision to be released in theaters – as is the style of the times. 

Check out the some of the top posts in support of releasing the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever

Happy Anniversary Batman Forever!

It's been over two decades since we were all singing "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal, while sipping from Batman Forever collector's cups.

Bring Back the Original Vision

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the original production ideas Joel Schumacher had for Batman Forever. As you can see, it was quite different than the campy neon world we ultimately got in theaters.

Here's a Taste

If you need to actually see an example of what Joel Schumacher REALLY wanted to do with Batman Forever... Look no further.

Honor His Wishes

It's no secret that Schumacher wanted to see his cut of Batman Forever on the screen. Now more and more fans want the legacy of that wish to be honored.

Still Waiting On This

If you don't know by now, DC fans can be unrelenting in their collective quest for directorial justice.

We Need This

If ever there was a Batman movie nostalgia event that would draw masses of fans into theaters – this is it.

The Trending Has BEGUN

Could this be the moment that finally turns the tide and gets The Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever into theaters?

Merchandi$e It

If there is anything that motivates Warner Bros. and DC, it's new opportunities for Batman merch. Well, as you can see...

At Least Stream It

There's a perfectly good HBO Max streaming service sitting right there waiting for use...

