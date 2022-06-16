Release The Schumacher Cut Trends as Fans Want to See Longer Cut of Batman Forever
The latest Film Twitter trend is "#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut" – a rally cry from DC fans for Warner Bros. to release a longer cut of director Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever film. Longtime producer Akiva Goldsman confirmed a different cut of Batman Forever exists, saying, "I got to see it recently, the very first one, which was referred to as Preview Cut One, and it was really dark, it was a pretty psychological exploration of guilt and shame."
Joel Schumacher died in June of 2020, but as Batman Forever marks its 27th anniversary of release today, fans are still pushing for Schumacher's "true" vision to be released in theaters – as is the style of the times.
Check out the some of the top posts in support of releasing the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever:
Happy Anniversary Batman Forever!
27 years ago today, June 16th, 1995 - Batman Forever was released in Theaters.— Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) June 16, 2022
Batman: the animated series inspired 'Batman Forever' poster by https://t.co/hFXUM1AxUM#ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #BTAS pic.twitter.com/2JX3tAbD4B
It's been over two decades since we were all singing "Kiss From A Rose" by Seal, while sipping from Batman Forever collector's cups.prevnext
Bring Back the Original Vision
Restore Batman Forever as it was originally envisioned by Joel Schumacher #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/RgsTiHqsuv— RTSchumacherCut 💚 (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2022
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at some of the original production ideas Joel Schumacher had for Batman Forever. As you can see, it was quite different than the campy neon world we ultimately got in theaters.prevnext
Here's a Taste
The deleted scene where Bruce Wayne encounters a Giant Bat. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #BatmanForever @wbd @hbomax @ATT @Discovery pic.twitter.com/xQvAyNlfI8— RTSchumacherCut 💚 (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2022
If you need to actually see an example of what Joel Schumacher REALLY wanted to do with Batman Forever... Look no further.prevnext
Honor His Wishes
As a lifelong Batman fan, Batman Forever is the film that started it all for me. Joel Schumacher had his cut he wanted to share for years and sadly now will never witness its release to the world firsthand, we need to make sure his legacy is done right #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/yzGPNAFFM7— The Ayer Cut (@CutAyer) June 16, 2022
It's no secret that Schumacher wanted to see his cut of Batman Forever on the screen. Now more and more fans want the legacy of that wish to be honored.prevnext
Still Waiting On This
Batman Forever released 27 years ago today, and we are still waiting to see Joel Schumacher’s true vision of the flim. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/HhYVh9sWYK— RTSchumacherCut 💚 (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2022
If you don't know by now, DC fans can be unrelenting in their collective quest for directorial justice.prevnext
We Need This
I'll be upfont, WB should re release Batman Forever in theaters. I have a craving to see it with an audience on the big screen. #BatmanForever #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/uwL57rAdRh— BigJackFilms (@BigJackFilms1) June 15, 2022
If ever there was a Batman movie nostalgia event that would draw masses of fans into theaters – this is it.prevnext
The Trending Has BEGUN
Trending event has officially BEGUN #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gml4YwfCLf— RTSchumacherCut 💚 (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2022
Could this be the moment that finally turns the tide and gets The Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever into theaters?prevnext
Merchandi$e It
Today's the day! as a DC fan from childhood, I would very much like to see the original vision of Joel Schumacher with Batman Forever. A darker, 3-hour version of that story. Would be a wonderful tribute to the legendary Joel Schumacher #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/jET03sw9JB— Chris Marabella (@pacobella) June 16, 2022
Like this tweet if you want to see Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut pic.twitter.com/WpijV0mKrf— RTSchumacherCut 💚 (@CutSchumacher) June 16, 2022
If there is anything that motivates Warner Bros. and DC, it's new opportunities for Batman merch. Well, as you can see...prevnext
At Least Stream It
Dear @wbd, it would be a wonderful opportunity to #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. If it is possible to release an extended version with the deleted scenes. It can be a hit on HBO Max. Providing a way to honor director Joel Schumacher. While bringing fans an enhanced experience. pic.twitter.com/TtYUZLgPTo— Frederick Lopez (@MANof5T33L) June 16, 2022
There's a perfectly good HBO Max streaming service sitting right there waiting for use...prev