Kevin Smith Reveals He's Seen Batman Forever's Schumacher Cut

Batman Forever's extended cut, called "The Schumacher Cut" by fans, is perhaps closer than ever to being seen. For the past few years, as talk of extended director's cuts of DC movies have only become more popular, the scuttlebutt about an extended version of the 1995 feature film has been talked about in hushed whispers and very loudly with megaphones. Perhaps the loudest voice has now entered the room, and frankly it could lead to the movie actually getting released in some form...maybe. Speaking on the latest episode of his video podcast Fat Man Beyond, Kevin Smith revealed that he has gotten a copy of this extended director's cut in his possession.

"You know what I got a copy of? Batman Forever the f--kin' Schumacher cut. That's right, so guess what I'm going to do? I probably shouldn't be talking about this, Warner Bros.. is going to take my ticket (to The Flash premiere) away. I'm going to slip you a f--kin' copy so you and me can talk about it on that June 19th show. First we'll talk about flash, then we can review the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever. I've watched it, it's longer."

Smith added, "You know how the movie starts with Two-Face busting into the bank and sh-t like that. That don't happen for like 15 minutes in the original cut, it's crazy. It's a crazy good copy too, it's off an Avid, it's got temp score and everything. So on the June 19th show we're going to be talking about it."

Previous reports have indicated that the Schumacher Cut of Batman Forever was darker in tone, and was perhaps 50 minutes longer than the theatrical version released by Warner Bros. Among the elements cut from that version of the movie was apparently a scene where Val Kilmer's Bruce Wayne came face-to-face with a giant, humanoid bat (created by legendary effects artist Rick Baker). As Smith noted, there's also a longer and more moody opening scene. Perhaps in ten days time Smith will tell us even more about this version (we're sorry if this gets you in trouble Kevin).

"I got to see it recently, the very first one, which was referred to as Preview Cut One," screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the movie, previously confirmed about the Schumacher Cut. "And it was really dark, it was a pretty psychological exploration of guilt and shame."