Batman: Mask of the Phantasm Sets 4K Blu-ray Release for 30th Anniversary

Your Angel of Death awaits — now in 4K. 30 years after its release in theaters, Warner Bros. and DC have remastered Batman: Mask of the Phantasm on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. A spin-off of TV's Batman: The Animated Series, the feature-length animated movie from series co-creators Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski reunites Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) with former lover Andrea Beaumont (Dana Delany) just as a murderous masked vigilante — The Phantasm — stalks the streets of Gotham City. Warner Bros. Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm will be available as a 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital combo pack on September 12th.

The official logline: "When a woman from Bruce Wayne's past, Andrea Beaumont, comes back into his life, Bruce questions whether he should continue protecting Gotham City as Batman. But his introspection is short-lived when the city's most notorious crime bosses are killed, and the Caped Crusader is blamed for their murders. The Dark Knight sets out to clear his name, revealing a new masked vigilante: the Phantasm."

The set includes the new special feature Kevin Conroy: I am the Knight, paying tribute to the late actor who for decades voiced the Dark Knight in Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond, and the Batman: Arkham video game series.

Alongside Conroy and Delany, Mask of the Phantasm stars Bob Hastings as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Efrem Zimbalist Jr. as Alfred Pennyworth, Robert Costanzo as Detective Harvey Bullock, and Mark Hamill as the Joker, reprising their roles from The Animated Series; Hart Bochner as corrupt Gotham City councilman Arthur Reeves; Abe Vigoda as aged gangster Sal "The Wheezer" Valestra; Dick Miller and John P. Ryan as mobsters Chuckie Sol and Buzz Bronski; and Stacy Keach as Carl Beaumont, Andrea's father.

Originally conceived as a direct-to-video release, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm grossed less than $6 million at the box office after Warner Bros. sent it to theaters over Christmas 1993 with little notice. The acclaimed animated movie became a cult classic and is often regarded as one of the best Batman movies ever made.

"If, like me, you believe there are 10 elements that make a great film, and that they are: story; story; story; story; story; story; character; character; character; and story; then, arguably, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm may be the greatest Batman film ever in the media," Batman franchise producer Michael Uslan told THR in 2018 for the film's 25th anniversary.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm releases on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 12th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.