DC’s The Flash Speeds Onto Digital With Batman Bundle

As The Flash winds down the last leg of its theatrical run, Warner Bros. is making the DC movie available to watch at home on digital download. And because the movie teams scarlet speedster Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) with not one, but two Batmen from across the DC multiverse — the Batman (Ben Affleck) of the DC Extended Universe and the Batman (Michael Keaton) of an alternate timeline — fans have the option to purchase The Flash individually or as part of a 2-film collection bundled with Batman (1989). After five weeks in theaters, The Flash will release on digital on July 18th, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 29th.

The Flash will run you $24.99 on digital retailers like Apple TV+, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video, while The Flash + Batman 2-Film Collection is available on Vudu for $29.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you don’t already own other films in the superhero saga, The Flash is being bundled alongside 10 DCEU as part of the DC Heroes 11-Film Collection. That virtual collection includes Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), both the theatrical and Snyder cuts of Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman (2017), Aquaman (2018), Shazam! (2019), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), and recent DC releases Black Adam (2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023). Note that this collection is incomplete, and does not include Suicide Squad (2016), Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey (2020), or The Suicide Squad (2021).

If you prefer physical copies, The Flash will release on standard 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in August. Best Buy and Walmart will offer exclusive collector’s editions with steelbook and digipack packaging.

The Flash movie special features include deleted scenes, featurettes, and the original scripted podcast story The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus.

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide – featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse – featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again – featurette

The Bat Chase – featurette

Saving Supergirl – featurette

Battling Zod – featurette

Fighting Dark Flash – featurette

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster – featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton – featurette

Deleted Scenes

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Trailer

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Priorities

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: The Inherent Dangers of Time Travel

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Fully Torqued

THE FLASH Featurette Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of The Creation Of Barry Allen’s New Suit

THE FLASH Featurette Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes Of The Creation Of Barry Allen’s New Suit

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: The Psychodrome

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Cyclotron Don

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus: Blackout In Session

Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry (Miller) uses hissuperpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of thepast. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters thefuture, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod (MichaelShannon) has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no SuperHeroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very differentBatman (Keaton) out of retirement and rescue an imprisonedKryptonian (Sasha Calle)… albeit not the one he’s looking for.Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the futurethat he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But willmaking the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?