Kevin Conroy Trends As Batman Fans Rank Him The Greatest Voice Actor to Own A Role

Kevin Conroy may be dead but his certainly not gone. The iconic voice actor from Batman: The Animated Series and so many other DC works is once again trending on Twitter – thanks to a question one user (@RoyReadsManga via "internet hall of fame") posed to animation fans everywhere: "What voice actor crushed a role so hard that nobody else will be able to live up to it?"

Well, as you can see from the responses below there is one clear answer to the question above, and it remains Kevin Conroy!