Kevin Conroy Trends As Batman Fans Rank Him The Greatest Voice Actor to Own A Role
Kevin Conroy may be dead but his certainly not gone. The iconic voice actor from Batman: The Animated Series and so many other DC works is once again trending on Twitter – thanks to a question one user (@RoyReadsManga via "internet hall of fame") posed to animation fans everywhere: "What voice actor crushed a role so hard that nobody else will be able to live up to it?"
Well, as you can see from the responses below there is one clear answer to the question above, and it remains Kevin Conroy!
MY PICK WINS
Nobody will ever beat mine:— Emma West (@EmmaWestUK) May 25, 2023
Kevin Conroy as Batman in almost everything pic.twitter.com/ixjo7bIhyM
The No. 1 Voice in Animation
Kevin Conroy. https://t.co/8hHilzXyld pic.twitter.com/fcvomvNcl7— Enrik 🇨🇵🇪🇸 (@ReAnrik) May 25, 2023
Love All These Voices
I love seeing the appreciation for voice-acting out there today. Speaking of the great animated comic book show performances of my childhood, I feel honored to have had characters important to me brought so completely to life by Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Keith David, Tim Daly. pic.twitter.com/AlBOswRzdl— M.C. Myers (@filmobjective) May 25, 2023
The Fact That He's Even Trending
The fact that this has Kevin Conroy trending. https://t.co/0hjoLAgoQE pic.twitter.com/QiR9wZfGNs— Andie ✨ (@andrea_kate_) May 25, 2023
Highlight Reel
Kevin Conroy (RIP) as Batman. https://t.co/XKhGHLhQS2— rj (@rj) May 25, 2023
It Takes Two to Make A Thing Go Right
It’s gotta be the dynamic duo of Mark Hamill’s Joker and Kevin Conroy’s Batman. pic.twitter.com/ydOdAxcYVC— Jobe Doherty ✞🇻🇦🇬🇧🌹🧦 (@JobeDoherty) May 25, 2023
Nemesis Respect
Kevin Conroy's voice is so synonymous with Batman that when he passed Mark Hamill said his Joker couldn't exist without Kevin's Batman and formally retired from the role https://t.co/GSFM8dqMy0— CryptidWorks ✟🦊🌐 (@CryptidWorks) May 25, 2023
May They Always Trend Together
Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill are trending together and that makes my heart full! #BatmantheAnimatedSeries pic.twitter.com/T112TNcmpV— Wes Greer: Comics the Gathering (@wes_greer) May 25, 2023
Batman, Forever
Kevin Conroy.
He’s Batman, forever. https://t.co/jIyDCiY05a pic.twitter.com/sC2IJxYo5n— Otis Frampton (@otisframpton) May 25, 2023
WATCH HIM COOK
Kevin Conroy as Batman RIP pic.twitter.com/gABXrNnyw9— BigNoahGenesis🇵🇷of 2nd COU2IN *SUNDAY DINNER LP* (@NoahBrasos) May 25, 2023
