Kevin Conroy Trends As Batman Fans Rank Him The Greatest Voice Actor to Own A Role

By Kofi Outlaw

Kevin Conroy may be dead but his certainly not gone. The iconic voice actor from Batman: The Animated Series and so many other DC works is once again trending on Twitter – thanks to a question one user (@RoyReadsManga via "internet hall of fame") posed to animation fans everywhere: "What voice actor crushed a role so hard that nobody else will be able to live up to it?" 

Well, as you can see from the responses below there is one clear answer to the question above, and it remains Kevin Conroy!

MY PICK WINS

Indeed it does, Ms. Indeed it does.

prevnext

The No. 1 Voice in Animation

The consensus is overwhelming. No one can ratio.

prevnext

Love All These Voices

Even if you (somehow) don't agree that Conroy is the G.O.A.T., you cannot deny that this Twitter thread has animation fans (and actors) EATING right now.

prevnext

The Fact That He's Even Trending

What better testament to your artistic work than seeing appreciation for it endures even after you're gone?

prevnext

Highlight Reel

Proof that animation voice acting should never be looked at as lesser than live-acting. Because it's just as immortalizing.

prevnext

It Takes Two to Make A Thing Go Right

A lot of DC fans think that Mark Hamill's Joker needs to be mentioned in the same voice as Kevin Conroy's Batman. It's not crazy: their rise to fame was synchronous.

prevnext

Nemesis Respect

Kevin Conroy brought so much to his role as Batman that his TAS Joker, Mark Hamill, didn't want to keep playing the role without him.

prevnext

May They Always Trend Together

Now you see why Mark Hamill wouldn't (couldn't) keep doing Joker without Kevin Conroy. They are forever connected.

prevnext

Batman, Forever

It used to be a movie title – now it's eulogy. And couldn't be more fitting.

prevnext

WATCH HIM COOK

Footage like this is now worth more than gold.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of