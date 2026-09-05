Batman Part II Filming Video Reveals Updated Batsuit Detail That’s Closer to Comic Accurate

New details are emerging about the notoriously tight-lipped The Batman II production, and fans are being treated to a small detail that ties this story even more closely to the comics that it’s based on—something that feels incredibly well-earned considering the numerous delays and sheer amount of time that we still have between now and the film’s release date in February of 2028. And while this detail isn’t nearly enough to keep fans sated, the video it’s included in (and the fun details in it) might do the trick for a little while.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne on a motorcycle, wearing a distinctly different costume from the one fans saw in The Batman when it was released all the way back in 2022. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that he just might be wearing a yellow utility belt—one that distinctly matches his comic counterpart’s. Calling the belt yellow might be a stretch, but it’s definitely not the black-on-black aesthetic that we’re used to with Matt Reeves’ iteration of the character, and it could be a nod to the direction that Wayne is moving in as Batman.

What Could the Utility Belt Mean for Batman?

The belt definitely seems more yellow or brownish? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/nlJZ0eRRkF — EGG BOY 🪩 (@EGGBOY_03) September 4, 2026

Some users on X found themselves caught up in a color debate (is the belt actually brown, olive, or yellow? The world may never know). But another stylistic choice that fans notice is Batman’s lack of his iconic cape. When one fan brought this up, another responded, “Probably because it’s a stunt and they’ll add it in post, or he uses the wingsuit prior to this scene, and like we saw in the first film, after he uses the wingsuit, the cape is gone.” Another added, helpfully, “They ran out of the black belts at Bruce’s military surplus.

Maybe that’s why he’s ‘struggling to be Batman’ in this movie?”

The yellow utility belt has basically become its own character over the years, appearing in some of Batman’s most iconic moments across different animated series and video games. And fans have long debated whether or not it being yellow (which is more likely to draw fire) is the smartest design choice. But whether you agree with the color choice, it’s hard to argue that the belt itself isn’t iconic in its own right, having become one of the most recognizable Batman accessories next to the Bat symbol and the Batmobile. In a world where so many directors are taking creative liberties with the IP they’re adapting, it’s always nice to see callbacks to the moments or items that made the original story so special—moments that feel especially rare right now. It also gives fans something to get excited about as they face another year and a half before the movie comes out.