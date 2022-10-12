Pierce Brosnan Recalls Failed Batman Audition: "I Remember Saying Something Stupid to Tim Burton"

Pierce Brosnan actually shared what he said during his failed Batman audition. The star revealed that he "said something stupid to Tim Burton" during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Bronson has been hard at work promoting Black Adam, his more successful adventure into the superhero movie genre. Apparently, he had a chance to be The Caped Crusader back in the 80s. However, one quick quip sunk his chances to wear the cape and cowl. The star probably isn't sweating that choice too much. He got to be James Bond and is basically beloved by fans all over the world. There are no tears being shed on that side, but some people will see this interview and wonder what it call could have been in an alternate timeline. Check out what he had to say right here!

"I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton, I said you know I can't understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers," he joked. "But there you go the best man got the job and you know Doctor Fate and I were meant to meet on the same page I think."

After all, Brosnan is no stranger to being situated in a long lineage of actors to play an iconic role. Two years ago, he had some beautiful words for Sean Connery when the legend passed. There was a massive outpouring from followers all over the world. He told his fans about how much he appreciated the former Bond on Instagram.

"Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond himself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You led the way for us all who followed in your iconic foot steps," the actor wrote. "Each man in his turn looked to you with reverence and admiration as we forged ahead with our own interpretations of the role. You were mighty in every way, as an actor and as a man, and will remain so till the end of time. Your were loved by the world, and will be missed. God bless, rest now, be at peace."

You can catch him in Black Adam in theaters on October 21.

Would you have loved to see Brosnan in the cape and cowl? Let us know down in the comments!