Black Adam Shares First Look At Dr. Fate In New Teaser

The doctor is in! Black Adam is set to be one of the biggest superhero films of this year from Warner Bros, with the DC Comics’ anti-hero set to be played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, joining the likes of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and The Batman. Black Adam won’t be alone in his upcoming film, however, as the Justice Society of America is set to make their first appearance on the big screen, with the magical sorcerer known as Dr. Fate helping in leading the charge in this darker DC film.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dr. Fate, the character is set to be played by prolific actor Pierce Brosnan and has had a weighty presence in the DC Universe’s comic books for decades. Wielding the helmet of Nabuu, Dr. Fate is essentially the DC equivalent of the Sorcerer Supreme, touting himself as one of the strongest magicians that make up the roster of superheroes within the Justice Society and Justice League. In the new footage, we see Pierce Brosnan both wearing the helmet to jump into action and not wearing it as he apparently holds a conversation with Teth Adam.

The Official Twitter Account for The Batman shared a new one minute teaser that highlights new footage from the DC films that are arriving this year, including not just Black Adam, but movies featuring Gotham’s Dark Knight, the Scarlet Speedster of Central City, and the king of Atlantis:

https://twitter.com/TheBatman/status/1492181642374365185

Unlike Dr. Strange, Dr. Fate has been a number of different characters throughout his history, with Kent Nelson being the primary wielder of the wild magical abilities that are a part of the helmet’s power. The character himself has never appeared on the big screen, but he has made numerous in the world of live-action via Smallville, Arrow, Constantine, and Stargirl to name a few. Joining Fate as a part of the Justice Society of America includes other DC heroes such as Cyclone, Atom Smasher, and Hawkman, who will most likely be testing out their abilities against the massive powerhouse in Black Adam.

The Batman is set to be released on March 4th. DC League of Super-Pets is set to be released on May 20th. Black Adam is set to be released on July 29th. The Flash is set to be released on November 4th. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released on December 16th.