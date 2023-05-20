Batman Returns Again In new The Flash Movie Featurette

DC Studios will soon unleash The Flash into theaters, and after years of waiting, fans could not be more excited. The Flash has already been screened to members of the press and select fans to glowing reactions, and it looks like Warner Bros. Pictures could have another hit on their hands. From everything we've seen in the trailers, The Flash is unlike any other DC movie that has come before it, as it features an alternate universe where Michael Keaton has always been Batman. Keaton has not played the character since Batman Returns in 1992, so his return is a pretty big deal. Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios seem to know how big of a deal it is, and they have released a cool behind-the-scenes featurette that teases Keaton returning as Batman again.

You can check out The Flash featurette below.

Ben Affleck Says The Flash is His Best Work as Batman

Affleck was recently doing press for his upcoming film Air, and he's revealing some new details on The Flash. While appearing on the Smartless Podcast, Affleck spilled some juicy new details about Gal Gadot's The Flash cameo.

"It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys," Affleck revealed. "She saves me with the Lasso of Truth, so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work. I was like 'Wait a minute; I got it!"

What is The Flash About?



Warner Bros. describes the film as follows: "Worlds collide in "The Flash" when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?"

The Flash races its way into theaters on June 16th!

What do you think about the The Flash featurette? Are you excited to see Michael Keaton return as Batman? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!