The Flash Movie Trailer Reveals First Full Look at Michael Keaton's Batman Return

Worlds are colliding this summer. After spending nearly a decade in development hell, Warner Brothers is finally set to release The Flash, the first feature film to star the scarlet speedster in his multi-decade history as a comic book character. The Flash will continue the story of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, the DCEU's version of the crimson comet that has appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League prior. Beyond progressing Barry's story, The Flash is set to further a number of variables that will prove to be crucial to the future of the DC Universe.

This includes introducing Sasha Calle's Supergirl, "resetting" the DCEU as we know it, and bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman for the first time in over three decades. While his larger DCEU future may be in doubt, Keaton's Bruce Wayne is expected to play a big role in The Flash.

That was made apparent in the first official teaser trailer for the Andy Muschietti-directed picture. Keaton himself narrated the opening frames, talking to Miller's Barry as he mourned his late mother. Towards the final minute of the trailer, Keaton officially introduces himself with his signature "I'm Batman" before taking out a number of adversaries.

"Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that motherf--ker,'" Keaton said in August 2021 when asked about his decision to return to the cape and cowl. "And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off.'"

Negotiations began for a Keaton return in June 2020, with the acclaimed actor officially putting pen to paper later that summer. Cameras started rolling the following spring, beginning an experience that brought Keaton back to 1989.

"[It was] weirdly and ironically easy. A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories," Keaton continued. "Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let's say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th.