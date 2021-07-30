Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1 Trailer Released

✖

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One has released its first trailer, which you can watch below! This latest release from DC Animation is adapting one of the most acclaimed Batman comic stories of all time - and one of the Dark Knight's most infamous cases as a detective! The animation style of this particular DC Animation release is clearly a bit different than what fans are used to; it almost feels like one of the Batman Telltale games come to life as a movie. There's also a new voice cast stepping to the plate, with Supernatural star Jensen Ackles graduating from a voice role as Red Hood to playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Long Halloween. This film also marks the final performance of the late Naya Rivera, who stars as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

You can watch the trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One below:

You can check out the details of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One's cast and crew, in the press release below:

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham's young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they're also dealing with a serial killer - the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer. Lauded for his performance as Red Hood/Jason Todd in 2010's Batman Under the Red Hood, Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, Smallville) returns to the DC Universe Movies as the title character of Batman/Bruce Wayne. The late Naya Rivera (Glee), who passed away in 2020, gives one of her final performances as Catwoman/Selina Kyle. The all-star cast includes Josh Duhamel (Transformers, Las Vegas) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight, Revolution, Zoo) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Bosch, Deadwood, The Town) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad, Ant-Man, Dune, The Dark Knight) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Your Honor, Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Suicide Squad: Hell To Pay) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys, The Hunger Games) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy and Alastair Duncan (The Batman, Batman Unlimited franchise) as Alfred. Additional voices provided by Frances Callier, Greg Chun, Gary Leroi Gray and Jim Pirri Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) directs Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen, Superman: Man of Tomorrow). Producers are Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Butch Lukic (Justice Society: World War II, Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is Supervising Producer. Executive Producer is Michael Uslan. Sam Register is Executive Producer.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One will be released on digital and Blu-ray.