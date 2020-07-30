Batman Stunt Double Reveals How Much Fun Gun Combat Was in Batman v Superman

✖

Batman’s stunt actor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has revealed how much fun the gun combat in the movie was. The 2016 film has generated plenty of discussion since its release, but the sight of Batman with a gun is something that the fandom seems to still love debating. Richard Cetrone is the stunt double who helped bring the set pieces involving Ben Affleck’s Batman to life. He recently spoke to ScreenRant’s BvS: By The Minute podcast about the Knightmare scene and detailed how that gun combat was for him. He talked about having fun with it, and the push to deliver a film that was packed with moments that made the crowd gasp when they saw them on the big screen.

“I knew that we were going to incorporate the guns and not so much for the shooting aspect of the guns, but I knew that we were going to incorporate the guns in strikes,” Cetrone explained. “That seemed like that could be a lot of fun for me because I had guns in each hand, and I could incorporate them into the fights and go back to shooting and go back to fighting because the guys are coming at you in all directions.”

There are other instances in Batman v Superman that drew the ire of some fans. When Bruce Wayne tears through that warehouse, it is exhilarating. But, there are a couple of unfortunate goons who ended up on the business end of The Dark Knight’s fists. People have pointed to this bit as evidence of Batman killing people as well as the gun stuff as major transgressions when it comes to The Caped Crusader. Well, for Cetrone, the criticisms just aren’t realistic.

“Someone says to me: [Ben Affleck’s] Batman killed a guy. I’m like, F**k, really? Wake the f**k up,” he told ScreenRant. “I guess that’s what I’m saying. Once you lost your virginity to this fucking movie and then you come and say to me something about like ‘my superhero wouldn’t do that.’ I’m like ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the f**king road on that. It’s a cool point of view to be like ‘my heroes are innocent’…That’s cool. But you’re living in a f**king dream world.”

Did you approve of Batman using that gun in Batman v Superman? Or about his methods with Batmobile in the film? Let us know down in the comments!

