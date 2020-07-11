Batman v. Superman: Batman's Stunt Double Addresses Bruce Wayne Killing

✖

Batman’s stunt double in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice has addressed the backlash to the character using lethal force in the film. When audiences went to go see the movie in theaters, the Knightmare sequence knocked them for a loop. Batman with a gun and mowing down Parademons is probably not what the audience bargained for. Some of that violence is continued throughout the film as Bruce Wayne is effective, but ambiguous throughout the film. Richard Cetrone is the man filling in for the Bat during the stunt sequences. He joined ScreenRant’s BvS: By The Minute podcast to talk about it. He said that, ”Batman deeply cares about his people. Every life is important to him.” After those comments, the actor is quick to point out that this is a war for Bruce Wayne, he will stop at nothing to take down Superman until he gets back on track.

These comments from Cetrone echo what Snyder has said about heroes crossing the line in the past. He told fans to get a grip when they objected to Batman doing all of this before on Vero.

“Someone says to me: [Ben Affleck’s] Batman killed a guy. I’m like, F**k, really? Wake the f**k up,” he explained. “I guess that’s what I’m saying. Once you lost your virginity to this fucking movie and then you come and say to me something about like ‘my superhero wouldn’t do that.’ I’m like ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the f**king road on that. It’s a cool point of view to be like ‘my heroes are innocent’…That’s cool. But you’re living in a f**king dream world.”

During a recent watch party for Batman v. Superman, the filmmaker described how his personal belief that these stories need stakes bleed into his films.

"Even if we understand from this outer perspective that Superman is saving the world being essentially terraformed into another planet, the greater good is being served," he says. "It's like an Ozymandias-type scenario when, you know, a big sacrifice is made to save the world and I would say that not even intentionally in this case, Zod is a powerful dude. To suggest you could defeat him without him nearly winning is not realistic at all or the kind of consequence I wanted from my superhero movies."

