Batman Vs. Superman’s Jesse Eisenberg Loves Comic Books

Ever since Warner Bros. announced that Jesse Eisenberg had been cast as Lex Luthor in Batman Vs. Superman there has been huge debate in the comic book fan community over whether it was a good or bad casting decision. While Eisenberg is an Oscar-nominated actor, the biggest issue has been that he does not look the way that Lex Luthor has traditionally been portrayed in the comic books. Will Eisenberg do the character justice? Is he just another Hollywood celeb looking to score a big paycheck off the latest high-budget comic book movie? Well, according to an ex-neighbor and fellow actor of Jesse Eisenberg, the new Lex Luthor has a huge love of comic books. Actor Nick Jones tweeted the following tidbit on Eisenberg. Jones wrote, "When Jesse and I were neighbors we talked shop about comic book movies. He loves comics. He'll do #LexLuthor justice." While it likely won't quell the debate over Eisenberg's casting as Superman's most famous villains, it does at least establish that he's a fan of and has knowledge of the genre. Batman Vs. Superman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 6, 2016.

