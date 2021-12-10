Beauty and the Beast: Luke Evans Addresses Gaston Prequel Training Rumors





Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans addressed those Gaston prequel rumors. Comicbook.com’s Chris Killian spoke to the actor in promotion of Crossing Swords on Hulu. During the conversation, the topic of Evans’ impressive fitness regimen during the pandemic. It turns out those muscles are not for Gaston, but rather for Apple’s Echo 3. The actor is playing a special forces member and that means he had to bulk up. Killian was very complimentary of his physique but asked about a secret superhero role that could be in the works. While that’s not the case for Evans as he clarified that it’s all just for that Apple series. But, it’s also helped his mental health throughout the past two events. Check out what he had to say down below:

“I’m just a bad cook, I couldn’t eat my own food,” he joked. “Starved myself. I first primarily did this because keeping fit keeps my feeling mentally healthy. It was something to do, something to focus on. I tried to stay in shape as much as possible because these jobs I’m doing right now require a certain amount of physical capability. Weirdly, everyone thinks I’m training for Gaston but I’m training for the thing I’m doing right now. This is Echo 3, which I’m doing in Colombia, where I am right now. He’s a delta forces, special forces commando. These guys are machines and you can throw them anywhere in the world and they’re able to survive. There’s a certain physicality that comes with that. It all helps because I’m going into this show playing Gaston again. It’ll help, I’m sure”

However, the actor previously speculated on another action-heavy role that he would love a crack at with Mirror.

“I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” he said back then. “t’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what’s happening. It’s a very secretive process and it’s a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see. It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck.”

Are you excited about Gaston? Let us know down in the comments!