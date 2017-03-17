Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Prequel Series Officially Announced for Disney+

✖

The characters from Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast are getting another turn in the spotlight. Well, at least a couple of them. There have been reports for quite a while now that Gaston and LeFou would be getting a prequel series of their own on Disney+, exploring the backstories of both characters. On Tuesday morning, Disney officially greenlit the project, announcing that it will be an eight-episode limited series.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad will be reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou, respectively. Newcomer Briana Middleton will be playing LeFou's stepsister, Tilly. Gad, in addition to starring in the series, helped create the new Beauty and the Beast project alongside Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. The trio will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Award winning composer Alan Menken will be making some brand new music for the Beauty and the Beast series, in addition to serving as executive producer. Liesli Tommy will direct the first episode and executive produce. Evans will serve as producer.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television.

“There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure,” commented Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature. “Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting.”

“For three decades, this tale as old as time has inspired generations of fans around the world,” stated Michael Paull, president, Disney+ and ESPN+. “We can’t wait to welcome our guests back to the magical and musical world of Beauty and the Beast for an all new chapter with LeFou, Gaston, and a fantastic new cast of characters.”

