Beauty and the Beast's Luke Evans Would Love to Play James Bond After Daniel Craig

As we get closer to the final James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig, assuming the upcoming No Time to Die isn't delayed for a 19th time, the conversation will no doubt steer toward who should next suit up as Ian Fleming's James Bond. Names are already being thrown about as potential new Bonds with Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page reportedly a prime candidate according to odds makers. Others like Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, and Cillian Murphy have been put up as possible new Bonds but another actor is throwing his own hat in the ring, Luke Evans.

"I think I’ve cut my teeth very well in movies I’ve done and I’ve enjoyed every second of it," Evans told Mirror. "t’s a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role. I have to say though, it’s a daunting task for any actor to play the role after Daniel Craig. No one knows what’s happening. It’s a very secretive process and it’s a wonderful role. I would jump at the chance, as would many actors in my position, so we shall see. It will be an exciting casting moment for the Bond production and I wish whoever gets it the best of luck."

This marks a slightly different tone from when he was asked about it back in 2019, telling ScreenRant at the time: "It wouldn’t be an easy thing to do. You know what I mean, though? It takes so much, you know? You’ve got to create your fan-base, all that stuff goes on before filming. Yeah. Who knows? It wouldn’t be an easy thing to take over that role, although it is a fantastic character.”

One thing that is for sure is that Daniel Craig is done, even the break he's had with the pandemic there's almost certainly no way he comes back to the role since No Time to Die was produced as his final act. With the film not due out until later this year it may still be a year or more before we learn who will replace him.

"Don't f--k it up," Craig previously said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his advice for the next actor to take the part. "It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it."

No Time to Die is currently set to open on April 2, 2021; a new James Bond actor likely wouldn't be named until a few years after that at least.