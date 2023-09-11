Beetlejuice 2 Is "99% Done" According to Tim Burton

36 years after Tim Burton's Beetlejuice made its big screen debut, the long-awaited sequel will finally be released in theaters around the world. Burton has returned to helm Beetlejuice 2 for Warner Bros., with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara all reprising their roles from the original. The film is still scheduled to release next year, the actual filming aspect of production still needs to cross the finish line.

Like most movie and TV projects, production on Beetlejuice 2 was shut down due to the ongoing strikes. According to Burton, the movie has less than two days left to film before it's completely done. Speaking to The Independent during a recent interview, Burton said the new movie is as close to finished as you could get.

"I feel grateful for what we got," Burton said. "Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done."

"Honestly, I don't really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it's a very, very strange journey that I can't quite explain," Burton said when asked about thriving in Hollywood. "That's why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don't get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I've worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies."

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

Keaton will be reprising his role as Beetlejuice for the sequel, arriving 36 years after the original. Winona Ryder is also coming back for the follow-up film, once again taking on the role of Lydia Deetz, who was a teenager in the first movie. Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's step-mother, will be returning as well.

As far as new cast members go, Jenna Ortega will be reuniting with Burton after coming together to break Netflix records with Wednesday. She will be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Bellucci is set to play the role of Beetlejuice's wife in the movie, while Dafoe is said to be some sort of law enforcement officer in the afterlife. There haven't been any details revealed regarding Theroux's character.

