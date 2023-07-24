Iconic Beetlejuice Statue Stolen From the Set of Beetlejuice 2 and Police Need Help Finding It

Principal photography is well underway on Beetlejuice 2, and the Tim Burton feature may have hit its first major roadblock. Friday, the Vermont State Police shared a tweet revealing some props from the set of the highly-anticipated follow-up had been stolen. In addition to a hefty 150-pound statue, the thieves allegedly stole a lamppost complete with a pumpkin decoration.

"We tried saying the name of this stolen statue three times, but it didn't come back! We're investigating the theft of this 150-pound sculpture from the Beetlejuice 2 set in [East Corinth], along with a lamppost topped with a pumpkin decoration," the state police tweet reads. "Call 802-748-3111 with any info."

Who's all returning for Beetlejuice 2?

In addition to Burton, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara are all set to return for the sequel. The filmmaker has once again entrusted Danny Elfman with the score, who's already at work on the project. "I love being a fly on the wall when he's shooting. I'll be doing that in a couple of months, as you may know, on another Tim Burton project," Elfman shared with Deadline in regards to collaborating with Burton on both Wednesday and the Beetlejuice sequel. "That is very exciting, to return to that world."

"I said, 'He's not even going to look that much different. That's the beauty of the Beetlejuice makeup. He already looked like he was 150 in the first one,'" Elfman said of Keaton's reprisal of the eponymous ghoul.

He added, "It's perfect, you know? Everybody else has to play the next generation, except for Michael. I mean, he's still like really fit and really active and really on it. And with the Beetlejuice makeup, I can't even imagine it's going to look like he's changed practically at all. So, I can't wait for that."

Amongst the newcomers are Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. Beetlejuice 2 lands in theaters on September 6, 2024. The first film can be streamed on Hulu.