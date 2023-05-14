Beetlejuice 2 Adds Another Longtime Tim Burton Collaborator

Believe it or not, director Tim Burton is getting the band back together for another Beetlejuice movie. Warner Bros. has set a 2024 date for Beetlejuice 2, with both Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder returning to reprise their roles. Burton has been known to use a lot of the same people both in front of and behind the camera, and Beetlejuice 2 looks to once again utilize many of his frequent collaborators. Composer Danny Elfman has already teased work on Beetlejuice 2, and now costume designer Colleen Atwood is also coming aboard.

According to Variety, Atwood is the costume designer for Beetlejuice 2, currently in London working on the film alongside Burton. On Friday, Atwood told Variety that she had just completed her first week of production.

Atwood has worked as a costume designer for Burton films for multiple decades. She didn't work with the director on the first Beetlejuice, but she has worked on projects like Mars Attacks!, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Edward Scissorhands, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo. She most recently collaborated with Burton on Wednesday, the hit Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast

Keaton will be reprising his role as Beetlejuice for the sequel, arriving 36 years after the original. Winona Ryder is also coming back for the follow-up film, once again taking on the role of Lydia Deetz, who was a teenager in the first movie. Catherine O'Hara, who played Lydia's step-mother, will be returning as well.

As far as new cast members go, Jenna Ortega will be reuniting with Burton after coming together to break Netflix records with Wednesday. She will be playing the daughter of Ryder's Lydia. Other new cast members include Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Bellucci is set to play the role of Beetlejuice's wife in the movie, while Dafoe is said to be some sort of law enforcement officer in the afterlife. There haven't been any details revealed regarding Theroux's character.

Beetlejuice 2 is now in production in London and is set to hit theaters on September 6, 2024.