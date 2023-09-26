Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, More Movies Leaving Max After Halloween

Max is set to lose quite a few movies at the end of October.

By Charlie Ridgely

Max recently revealed the complete lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup throughout the month of October, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. That said, Max is also planning for quite a few departures in October. The streamer's monthly newsletter paired the roster of new additions with all of the titles that are set to exit in October, making it something of a double-edged sword.

There are quite a few horror titles leaving Max next month, but the good news is that their last day on the service is Halloween. Beetlejuice will be exiting on October 31st, despite the fact that it's getting added on October 1st. Other departing horror titles include IT, The Exorcist, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Meg.

October 31st will also be the final day of the AMC+ samples on Max. The AMC streaming service put shows like Interview With a Vampire, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead on Max for a couple of months to help introduce them to new audiences. All of those shows will be exiting at the end of the month.

Everything Leaving Max in October

Here's the full rundown of movies and TV shows exiting Max next month:

October 3
Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee
October 5
Which Way Home
October 8
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) 
October 11
The Bob's Burgers Movie
October 14
Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward
October 16
Mr. Pickles 
October 17
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
October 26
John Lewis: Good Trouble 
October 31
13 Going on 30 
3 Godfathers
9 to 5 
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Alpha Dog 
Arthur 
Beetlejuice 
Belfast 
Blame It on Rio
Blue Velvet
The Cabin in the Woods 
Cadillac Man 
Calvary 
Cat People 
City by the Sea 
Clean and Sober
Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs 
Come and Find Me 
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dark Blue
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Dawson's Creek
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story 
Eight Legged Freaks
Equals
Exorcist II: The Heretic
The Exorcist 
Extortion 
The Eye 
Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
The Fly II 
The Fly (1958)
Friday 
From Hell 
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Garfield 
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
The Getaway
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia 
I am Wrath 
In the House
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete 
Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers 
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two 
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday 
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 
Knock Knock 
Leatherface 
Legion 
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part 
Line of Duty
Little Shop of Horrors 
The Long Riders 
Marked for Death
Martin: The Reunion 
The Meg 
Mirrors 
Morris from America 
My Best Friend's Girl 
Mystic Pizza 
Neighbors 
Never Goin' Back
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
No Way Out 
Ocean's Eight 
The Omega Man
The Parent 'Hood
A Prayer Before Dawn 
Pump Up the Volume 
Raging Bull 
The Replacements 
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5
Rock Dog 
Slice 
Sliding Doors 
Sorority Row 
This Is Elvis 
THX 1138
Time After Time 
The Time Machine 
Transcendence
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Whiteboyz 
Wild Wild West 
Windtalkers 
Wolf 

Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving Max next month? Let us know in the comments!

0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of