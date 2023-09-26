Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, More Movies Leaving Max After Halloween

Max recently revealed the complete lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup throughout the month of October, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. That said, Max is also planning for quite a few departures in October. The streamer's monthly newsletter paired the roster of new additions with all of the titles that are set to exit in October, making it something of a double-edged sword.

There are quite a few horror titles leaving Max next month, but the good news is that their last day on the service is Halloween. Beetlejuice will be exiting on October 31st, despite the fact that it's getting added on October 1st. Other departing horror titles include IT, The Exorcist, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Meg.

October 31st will also be the final day of the AMC+ samples on Max. The AMC streaming service put shows like Interview With a Vampire, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead on Max for a couple of months to help introduce them to new audiences. All of those shows will be exiting at the end of the month.

Everything Leaving Max in October

Here's the full rundown of movies and TV shows exiting Max next month:

October 3

Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee

October 5

Which Way Home

October 8

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled)

October 11

The Bob's Burgers Movie

October 14

Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward

October 16

Mr. Pickles

October 17

Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram

October 26

John Lewis: Good Trouble

October 31

13 Going on 30

3 Godfathers

9 to 5

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Alpha Dog

Arthur

Beetlejuice

Belfast

Blame It on Rio

Blue Velvet

The Cabin in the Woods

Cadillac Man

Calvary

Cat People

City by the Sea

Clean and Sober

Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs

Come and Find Me

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dark Blue

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Dawson's Creek

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Eight Legged Freaks

Equals

Exorcist II: The Heretic

The Exorcist

Extortion

The Eye

Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

The Fly II

The Fly (1958)

Friday

From Hell

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Garfield

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

The Getaway

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

I am Wrath

In the House

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Knock Knock

Leatherface

Legion

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Line of Duty

Little Shop of Horrors

The Long Riders

Marked for Death

Martin: The Reunion

The Meg

Mirrors

Morris from America

My Best Friend's Girl

Mystic Pizza

Neighbors

Never Goin' Back

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

No Way Out

Ocean's Eight

The Omega Man

The Parent 'Hood

A Prayer Before Dawn

Pump Up the Volume

Raging Bull

The Replacements

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5

Rock Dog

Slice

Sliding Doors

Sorority Row

This Is Elvis

THX 1138

Time After Time

The Time Machine

Transcendence

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

Whiteboyz

Wild Wild West

Windtalkers

Wolf

Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving Max next month? Let us know in the comments!