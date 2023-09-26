Beetlejuice, The Exorcist, More Movies Leaving Max After Halloween
Max is set to lose quite a few movies at the end of October.
Max recently revealed the complete lineup of movies and TV shows being added to its streaming lineup throughout the month of October, and there's quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to. That said, Max is also planning for quite a few departures in October. The streamer's monthly newsletter paired the roster of new additions with all of the titles that are set to exit in October, making it something of a double-edged sword.
There are quite a few horror titles leaving Max next month, but the good news is that their last day on the service is Halloween. Beetlejuice will be exiting on October 31st, despite the fact that it's getting added on October 1st. Other departing horror titles include IT, The Exorcist, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and The Meg.
October 31st will also be the final day of the AMC+ samples on Max. The AMC streaming service put shows like Interview With a Vampire, Killing Eve, and Fear the Walking Dead on Max for a couple of months to help introduce them to new audiences. All of those shows will be exiting at the end of the month.
Everything Leaving Max in October
Here's the full rundown of movies and TV shows exiting Max next month:
October 3
Rx Early Detection: A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee
October 5
Which Way Home
October 8
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled)
October 11
The Bob's Burgers Movie
October 14
Legendary Nights: The Tale of Gatti-Ward
October 16
Mr. Pickles
October 17
Stolen Daughters: Kidnapped by Boko Haram
October 26
John Lewis: Good Trouble
October 31
13 Going on 30
3 Godfathers
9 to 5
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Alpha Dog
Arthur
Beetlejuice
Belfast
Blame It on Rio
Blue Velvet
The Cabin in the Woods
Cadillac Man
Calvary
Cat People
City by the Sea
Clean and Sober
Cloudy with a Chance Of Meatballs
Come and Find Me
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dark Blue
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Dawson's Creek
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Eight Legged Freaks
Equals
Exorcist II: The Heretic
The Exorcist
Extortion
The Eye
Fear The Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
The Fly II
The Fly (1958)
Friday
From Hell
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Garfield
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
The Getaway
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
I am Wrath
In the House
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete
Interview With The Vampire (AMC+)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Knock Knock
Leatherface
Legion
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Line of Duty
Little Shop of Horrors
The Long Riders
Marked for Death
Martin: The Reunion
The Meg
Mirrors
Morris from America
My Best Friend's Girl
Mystic Pizza
Neighbors
Never Goin' Back
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
No Way Out
Ocean's Eight
The Omega Man
The Parent 'Hood
A Prayer Before Dawn
Pump Up the Volume
Raging Bull
The Replacements
Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5
Rock Dog
Slice
Sliding Doors
Sorority Row
This Is Elvis
THX 1138
Time After Time
The Time Machine
Transcendence
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
Whiteboyz
Wild Wild West
Windtalkers
Wolf
Are you disappointed to see any of these titles leaving Max next month? Let us know in the comments!0comments