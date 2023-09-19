Doom Patrol's Final Episodes Set Max Premiere Date

The final episodes of Doom Patrol are finally on their way. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the fan-favorite DC series will return for the remaining episodes of its fourth and final seasons on Max in October. The series aired its midseason finale back in January and had last left the Doom Patrol in a pretty rough place, a pocket dimension called Orqwith while back in Doom Manor the freezer containing a dangerous zombie Were-butt was accidentally left open, leaving it to thaw and get loose. According to director Bosede Williams, when Doom Patrol returns in October, the series will pick up right where things left off.

"The show creator [Jeremy Carver] really wanted to present Orqwith to the fans, because they've been talking about it since Season 1," Williams told Entertainment Weekly. "We knew that it should be dark and completely disorienting, because the characters have never seen anything like it. It should be gloomy, just to really take them out of their elements."

(Photo: Max)

What Is Happening in Season 4 of Doom Patrol?

Season 4 of Doom Patrol finds the heroes of the Doom Patrol dealing with what might be their biggest challenge yet — the loss of their longevity and seeming immortality. Each of the characters has found themselves confronted with what is essentially their mortality in ways they haven't before and it's been a challenge for them, something that Williams suggested will be even more of a challenge now that they are in Orqwith and confronted with Immortus.

"They are deeply affected," Williams said. "It's a real turning point for every single character. It's a massive thing that they're going to be struggling with, and some of them are conflicted. Some of them are okay with that and want to move on, but then others are not so sure."

Doom Patrol is Ending After Four Seasons

When Doom Patrol returns in October, it will be for its final episodes. It was announced earlier this year that the series, along with Titans, would be ending after their current, fourth seasons. But while Doom Patrol is ending, series star Joivan Wade says that the series will have a "full circle" ending that will leave fans satisfied.

"I would like to say it's a great finish," Wade told CBR. "It's satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don't get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they've actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff to everything that we have built over the last four years. It's something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again."

Wade isn't alone in his thoughts about the series finale landing Doom Patrol in a good place. Mark Sheppard previously shared similar sentiments praising the series' end.

"Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy [Carver, series showrunner] was prepared for this," Sheppard told Entertainment Weekly. "So, the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It's really good as an ending."

Doom Patrol returns for its final episodes this October on Max.

Are you looking forward to the final episodes of Doom Patrol? Let us know in the comments.