Everything Coming to Max in October 2023

October is just around the corner, which means Max is preparing for a slew of new movies and TV arriving over the next several weeks. Nearly every day in October will see something new added to Max's streaming lineup, so subscribers of the service have quite a lot to look forward to.

The first day of the month is always the biggest for new movies, and October is now different. Among the titles joining Max on October 1st are Beetlejuice, Pet Sematary, Furious 7, the first three Scream films, and all five installments in the Final Destination series.

October will see the long-awaited return of Doom Patrol, the acclaimed DC TV series that will be coming to an end after this final batch of episodes. The fourth season of the series is set to arrive on Max on October 12th. This month will also see the return of HBO series The Gilded Age, which comes back for its second season on October 29th.

You can check out the full rundown of Max's October additions below!