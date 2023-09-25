Everything Coming to Max in October 2023
Scream, Beetlejuice, and the final season of Doom Patrol highlight Max's October offerings.
October is just around the corner, which means Max is preparing for a slew of new movies and TV arriving over the next several weeks. Nearly every day in October will see something new added to Max's streaming lineup, so subscribers of the service have quite a lot to look forward to.
The first day of the month is always the biggest for new movies, and October is now different. Among the titles joining Max on October 1st are Beetlejuice, Pet Sematary, Furious 7, the first three Scream films, and all five installments in the Final Destination series.
October will see the long-awaited return of Doom Patrol, the acclaimed DC TV series that will be coming to an end after this final batch of episodes. The fourth season of the series is set to arrive on Max on October 12th. This month will also see the return of HBO series The Gilded Age, which comes back for its second season on October 29th.
You can check out the full rundown of Max's October additions below!
October 1st
3 Godfathers
The Adventures of Pinocchio
All About the Benjamins
The Amazing Panda Adventure
Angels in the Outfield
The Answer Man
Anthropoid
Appaloosa
The Apparition
The Asphalt Jungle
Badlands
Be Cool
Bee Season
Beetlejuice
The Benchwarmers
Blade Runner 2049
Blindspotting
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Cesar Chavez
Charlie Wilson's War
Control Room
Critters 3
The Curse of Frankenstein
Daphne & Velma
Dark Shadows
Dracula A.D. 1972
Dracula Has Risen from the Grave
Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1
Father Figures
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
The Final Destination
The Five Heartbeats
Flashdance
FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5
Flight
Focus
Freddy vs. Jason
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare
French Connection II
The French Connection
Friday the 13th (2009)
Furious 7
Get Shorty
Gloria Bell
The Golden Child
The Grey
Hackers
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
The Haunting
Horror of Dracula
House of Sand and Fog
The House
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Heart of the Sea
In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ismael's Ghosts
Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Jumanji
Just Wright
Kate & Leopold
The Last Stand
Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The Letter
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Lost Boys
Love Jones
Meet Dave
Men at Work
The Mod Squad
The Mummy
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
A Night at the Roxbury
An Officer and a Gentleman
Oracle
Out of the Past
Paper Towns
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II
The Phantom of The Opera (2004)
Pleasantville
Poltergeist (1982)
Pootie Tang
The Pyramid
Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)
Rock of Ages
Roger & Me
Running Scared
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Skin
Small Soldiers
Son of the Mask
Soylent Green
Spartan
Species
Species II
Species III
Speedway
Spinout
Stephen King's Cat's Eye
Teen Spirit
Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Tom and Jerry: The Movie
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Trick 'r Treat
Upgrade
Valerie's Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)
Warm Bodies
The Weekend
What's Up, Doc?
The Whole Ten Yards
Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)
Whose Streets?
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
October 4th
Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)
Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)
Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)
October 5th
BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)
Oscar's Handmade Halloween (Max Original)
Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 6th
90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)
Deane's Dynasty (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)
October 7th
Jessica's Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)
Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)
Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)
October 8th
90 Day Fiance, Season 10 (TLC)
Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)
Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)
October 19th
Candy Cruz (Max Original)
Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)
Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)
October 20th
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)
Cuquin
First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
October 24th
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Silent House (2012)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)
October 25th
Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)
The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)
October 27th
A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)
Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)
October 29th
The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)prev