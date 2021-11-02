Beloved Keanu Reeves Movie Just Added to Netflix

Now that it’s November, Spooky Season may technically be over, but as we transition into the holidays you can keep the spirit of all things dark and creepy alive – or, rather, undead. The beloved Keanu Reeves vampire film, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, is now streaming on Netflix offering plenty of chills, thrills, and drama even as we put Halloween and all the other things that go bump in the night firmly behind until next year.



Originally released in 1992, Bram Stoker’s Dracula was directed and produced by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the 1897 literary classic Dracula by Bram Stoker. The film boasts an impressive cast and stars Gary Oldman as Count Dracula, Winona Ryder as Mina Harker, Anthony Hopkins as Professor Abraham Van Helsing, and Reeves as Jonathan Harker. The film was a box office hit (it even set an opening weekend record in the United Kingdom, beating the record previously set by Batman Returns) and performed fairly well with critics. One criticism the film faced, however, was Reeves’ performance – specifically his English accent. However, in the years since the film’s release Reeves’ performance in the film has become a cult favorite of sorts. In terms of accolades, the film was nominated for four Academy Awards and won three: Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Makeup.



But if Bram Stoker’s Dracula, or vampire movies in general, isn’t exactly the film you’re in the mood for, Netflix has covered for another beloved Keanu Reeves film in November as well. Johnny Mnemonic is also now streaming on Netflix. Based on William Gibson’s story of the same name, that film was released in 1995 and sees Reeves play the titular character, a man with a cybernetic implant that’s designed to store information. The story is set in 2021 which makes it an interesting watch today. In addition to Reeves, Johnny Mnemonic also stars Dolph Lundgren, Henry Rollins, and Ice-T. The film was a critical disappointment and didn’t fare well at the domestic box office, but performed far better internationally. It’s also gone on to gain a cult following in the years since its release.



Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Johnny Mnemonic are both now streaming on Netflix.



