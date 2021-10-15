Iconic Keanu Reeves Film Coming to HBO Max

Point Break, the iconic ’90s action movie starring Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze, arrived on HBO Max today, so subscribers can stream the movie for free. Point Break was one of the films, in conjunction with 1989’s Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s My Own Private Idaho, which transformed the actor from an arthouse darling with movies like River’s Edge to a full-fledged household name kind of movie star. It also helped to elevate the profile of Swayze, blending the action-star appeal of Red Dawn with the “serious” acting he did on Dirty Dancing.

The movie was actually the second time Swayze and Reeves appeared in a film together. Both of them appeared in the 1986 film Youngblood five years before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Point Break is also one of the biggest action-movie hits ever directed by a woman, making Kathryn Bigelow a star director before her days on Homicide: Life on the Streets and almost 20 years before The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

You can check out the movie’s official synopsis below:

In this high-flying action hit, a young FBI agent (Keanu Reeves) goes undercover to bust a gang of bank-robbing surfers, but he soon falls under the spell of their charismatic leader (Patrick Swayze),a mystical mastermind who’ll do anything for a thrill — and expects his followers to do the same.

If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.