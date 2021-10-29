Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in November 2021

If you’ve been looking for some new movies and TV shows to add to your streaming watchlists, fear not, for November is almost here. The month ahead has a lot in store on the streaming front, and the majority of the biggest streaming services on the market have a ton of fresh content on the way. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Paramount+ all have a slew of great new titles arriving in the weeks ahead.
November 12th is going to be a massive day for streaming subscribers, as multiple services have major releases set to debut. Netflix will be releasing one of its biggest original films to-date, Red Notice, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Meanwhile, over in the House of Mouse, November 12th is Disney+ Day. The Disney streamer will be releasing new Star Wars and Marvel specials, the original film Home Sweet Home Alone, and a brand new wave of shorts. Disney+ will also be making Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings available as part of its standard lineup.
Over in the world of television, there are several brand new streaming shows preparing to arrive throughout the month of August. From the creators of Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown arrives on Paramount+ on November 14th. Netflix’s live-action take on Cowboy Bebop premieres on November 19th. Perhaps the most anticipated show of the entire month, Marvel’s Hawkeye, makes its way to Disney+ on November 24th, with the first two episodes premiering simultaneously.
You can check out the full list of November streaming titles below!
November 1
NETFLIX
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The 90 Day Plan, 2020
A Good Day To Die Hard, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
A Very Brady Sequel, 1996 (HBO)
Adult Beginners, 2014 (HBO)
Aftermath, 2017 (HBO)
Area Chica Infierno Grande (aka Hell In The Goal Area), 2021 (HBO)
Bully, 2001 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
City Of Ghosts, 2003 (HBO)
A Clockwork Orange, 1971
Company Business, 1991 (HBO)
Cry Wolf, 2005 (HBO)
Cymbeline, 2015 (HBO)
Dead Heat, 1988 (HBO)
Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)
Doom, 2005 (HBO)
Dressed To Kill, 1980 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Equilibrium, 2002 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Executive Decision, 1996 (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close, 2011 (HBO)
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Godsend, 2004 (HBO)
Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper
Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)
In the House
Lady In White, 1988 (HBO)
Love And A .45, 1994 (HBO)
Moonstruck, 1987 (HBO)
Murphy’s Law, 1986 (HBO)
Never Let Me Go, 2010 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011
Practical Magic, 1998
The Parent ‘Hood
Pride & Prejudice, 1995 (HBO)
Rush, 1991 (HBO)
Showtime, 2002 (HBO)
Something New, 2006 (HBO)
Spark: A Space Tail, 2017 (HBO)
Still Waiting, 2009 (HBO)
Summer School, 1987 (HBO)
The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)
The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)
The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie, 1995 (HBO)
The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)
The Conspirator, 2011 (HBO)
The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)
The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)
The Presidio, 1988 (HBO)
The Purge, 1988 (HBO)
The Queen, 2006 (HBO)
The Rules Of Attraction, 2002 (HBO)
The Transporter, 2002 (HBO)
The Wolverine, 2013 (HBO)
Thelma & Louise, 1991 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Unleashed, 2005 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Waiting…, 2005 (HBO)
Weightless, 2018 (HBO)
What’s The Worst That Could Happen?, 2001 (HBO)
Witness, 2012 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986
Wristcutters: A Love Story, 2007 (HBO)
HULU
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland: Original Documentary Film (Hulu Original)
10,000 BC (2008)
A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
All the Right Moves (1983)
Apache Uprising (1965)
The Babysitter (1995)
The Beach (2000)
Beatriz at Dinner (2017)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Black Dynamite (2009)
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (2006)
Boys Don’t Cry (1999)
Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Breaking News in Yuba County (2021)
Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)
China Moon (1994)
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs (2009)
The Comedian (2017)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Cutter’s Way (1981)
Dark Angel (1990)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Doc (1971)
Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)
Elektra (2005)
Enter the Ninja (1981)
Eye for An Eye (1996)
Eye of the Needle (1981)
Fargo (1996)
The Fifth Element (1997)
The Fighter (2010)
Flesh and Bone (1993)
The Fly (1986)
How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)
The Hunted (2003)
I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)
I, Tonya (2017)
In Secret (2014)
Inception (2010)
Killers (2010)
King Arthur (2004)
The Legend of Zorro (2005)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
London Mitchell’s Christmas (2018)
Love Potion No. 9 (1992)
Maggie (2015)
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix Revolutions (2003)
Michael Clayton (2007)
Minority Report (2002)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
Modern Girls (1986)
Moneyball (2011)
Monuments (2020)
Never Been Kissed (1999)
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)
The Outsider (1980)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)
The Prestige (2006)
The Quiet Man (1952)
Real Men (1987)
Resident Evil (2002)
Revenge of the Ninja (1983)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
The Shootist (1976)
Single White Female (1992)
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
Soapdish (1991)
The Soloist (2009)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
Troll 2 (1991)
True Grit (1969)
Universal Soldier (1992)
Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
The War of the Worlds (1953)
XXX (2002)
XXX: State Of The Union (2005)
Yes Man (2008)
PARAMOUNT+
Abandon
Addams Family Values
All the Right Moves
Apache Uprising
Beatriz at Dinner
Black Dynamite
Bounce
Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo
Breaking News in Yuba County
Buffalo Bill and The Indians
Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh
China Moon
Cutter’s Way
Dark Angel
Doc
Dr. Phibes Rises Again!
Enter the Ninja
Eye for An Eye
Eye of the Needle
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Friday The 13th Part II
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI : Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII:The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gone Baby Gone
Hardball
How to Beat the High Cost of Living
I Escaped From Devil’s Island
In Secret
Modern Girls
Kate & Leopold
Once Upon A Time In The West
Pootie Tang
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Real Men
Resident Evil
Revenge of the Ninja
Sahara
Single White Female
Sleepless In Seattle
Star Trek
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
That Thing You Do!
The Fifth Element
The Fighter
The Fly
The General’s Daughter
The Legend of Zorro
The Outside
The Prestige
The Quiet Man
The Shootist
The Switch
The Uninvited
The Wood
Troll 2
True Grit
November 2
NETFLIX
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ridley Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Single Mother By Choice, 2021
Son of Monarchs, 2020
Tokyo Revengers, (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Prospect (2018)
November 3
NETFLIX
The Harder They Fall — NETFLIX FILM
Lords of Scam — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
Photo Ark (S2)
Storm Rising (S1)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 109 “Scutwork”
HBO MAX
This is Not a War Story, 2021
HULU
Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 8 (OWN)
PARAMOUNT+
Awkward (Seasons 1-5)
Before I Forget (Season 1)
Black Ink Crew (Season 7)
Black Ink Crew Chicago (Season 5)
Love & Hip Hop Miami (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom (Season 8)
November 4
NETFLIX
Catching Killers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, Max Original Special Premiere
Frayed, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Gen:Lock, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Head of the Class, Max Original Series Premiere
Rap Battlefield, Max Original Series Premiere
HULU
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu Original)
Playing God (2021)
November 5
NETFLIX
A Cop Movie — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Club — NETFLIX SERIES
Glória — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Hard — NETFLIX FILM
Meenakshi Sundareshwar — NETFLIX FILM
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Unlikely Murderer — NETFLIX SERIES
We Couldn’t Become Adults — NETFLIX FILM
Yara — NETFLIX FILM
Zero to Hero — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Jingle All The Way
Jingle All The Way 2
Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
Santa Buddies
The Search For Santa Paws
Snow Buddies
Space Buddies
X-Men: First Class
HBO MAX
Las Niñas (aka Schoolgirls), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Animaniacs: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Being Blago: Complete Season 1 (ABC News)
November 6
NETFLIX
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes Weekly)
HBO MAX
Land, 2021 (HBO)
The Story of Late Night, 2021
November 7
NETFLIX
Father Christmas is Back — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Pain & Gain (2013)
November 8
HBO MAX
Dawson’s Creek
Noblesse (Subtitled and English Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
Emperor (2012)
PARAMOUNT+
Emperor
Pain & Gain
November 9
NETFLIX
Swap Shop — NETFLIX SERIES
Your Life Is a Joke — NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Billy on the Street, Seasons 2-5
Dear Rider: The Jake Burton Story, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
November 10
NETFLIX
Animal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Gentefied: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Passing — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 110 “Aloha – The Goodbye One”
PARAMOUNT+
Clifford the Big Red Dog – Film Premiere
Aerial Britain (Season 2)
Air Warriors (Season 8)
America’s Wild Border: Northern Exposure
My Super Sweet 16 (Seasons 1-2, 4-10)
Ocean Super Predators
Sacred Sites (Season 2)
Tasmania: Curious Life of Quolls
Virus Hunting: Cave to COVID
Wildest California
Yukon’s Wild Grizzlies
November 11
NETFLIX
Love Never Lies — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Finale
My Sesame Street Friends, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Selena + Chef, Max Original Season 3 Finale
Sesame Street, 2021 Library
South Side, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
3212 Un-Redacted: Original Documentary Film (ABC News)
PARAMOUNT+
The Game – Original Series Premiere
The Challenge: All Stars – Season 2 Premiere
November 12
NETFLIX
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Feast (Short)
Frozen Fever (Short)
Get A Horse! (Short)
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
All-New Short From The Simpsons
Paperman (Short)
Tangled Ever After (Short)
The Little Matchgirl (Short)
The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Ciao Alberto (Short) – Disney+ Day Premiere
Entrelazados – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
Home Sweet Home Alone – Disney+ Day Premiere
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
Olaf Presents – Season 1 (All Episodes Streaming)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Documentary Special) – Disney+ Day Premiere
HBO MAX
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, 2021
Back on the Record with Bob Costas, Season Finale
November 13
NETFLIX
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
HBO MAX
Boogie, 2021 (HBO)
Darwin’s Yearbook
Final Space, Season 3
United Shades of America, Season 6
November 14
NETFLIX
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
HBO MAX
Kamikaze, Max Original Series Premiere
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 8 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
PARAMOUNT+
Mayor of Kingstown – Original Series Premiere
Adele One Night Only – Special Premiere
November 15
NETFLIX
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
Lies and Deceit — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
TSUKIMICHI -Moonlit Fantasy– (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)
A Christmas Kiss II (2014)
A Christmas Switch (2018)
A Christmas Tree Miracle (2013)
A Cinderella Christmas (2016)
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)
A Puppy For Christmas (2016)
Angels In The Snow (2015)
Back To Christmas (2014)
The Boss Baby: Family Business (2021)
Christmas Belle (2013)
The Christmas Calendar (2017)
Christmas In The Heartland (2018)
Christmas With the Andersons (2016)
Deadpool (2016)
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2014)
Holly’s Holiday (2012)
The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)
Married by Christmas (2016)
My Dad is Scrooge (2014)
My Santa (2013)
Naughty & Nice (2014)
Rock N’ Roll Christmas (2019)
Rodeo & Juliet (2015)
Second Chance Christmas (2017)
The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)
The Truth About Christmas (2018)
Winter Wedding (2017)
November 16
NETFLIX
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest — NETFLIX FAMILY
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
The Master (2012)
November 17
NETFLIX
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Christmas Flow — NETFLIX SERIES
Prayers for the Stolen — NETFLIX FILM
The Queen of Flow: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tear Along the Dotted Line — NETFLIX SERIES
Tiger King 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
HULU
Marvel’s Hit Monkey: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)
PARAMOUNT+
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (Season 6)
Love & Listings (Season 1)
PAW Patrol (Season 6)
The Loud House (Season 4)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
November 18
NETFLIX
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet — NETFLIX COMEDY
Dogs in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lead Me Home — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2B Premiere
Comedy Chingonas, Max Original Special Premiere
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Series Premiere
Sort of (CBC), Max Original Series Premiere
Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
The Curse of Von Dutch: Original Docuseries (Hulu Original)
Mandibles (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4 Premiere
Texas 6 – Season 2 Premiere
November 19
NETFLIX
Blown Away: Christmas — NETFLIX SERIES
Cowboy Bebop — NETFLIX SERIES
Dhamaka — NETFLIX FILM
Extinct — NETFLIX FAMILY
Hellbound — NETFLIX SERIES
Love Me Instead — NETFLIX FILM
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Procession — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
tick, tick…BOOM! — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
Puppy For Hanukkah
The Pixar Story
HBO MAX
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, 2019
King Richard, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 19 Finale (HBO)
Stath Lets Flats, Season 3
HULU
The Great: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
PARAMOUNT+
Oasis Knebworth 1996 – Premiere
November 20
NETFLIX
Arcane — NETFLIX SERIES (New Episodes)
New World — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Special Premiere (HBO)
November 22
NETFLIX
Vita & Virginia
Outlaws — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
November 23
NETFLIX
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
HULU
Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Ape Star (2021)
November 24
NETFLIX
A Boy Called Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Bruised — NETFLIX FILM
Robin Robin — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
True Story — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Becoming Cousteau
PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S4)
Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Hawkeye – 2-Episode Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles – Premiere
November 25
NETFLIX
F is for Family: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Super Crooks — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 1”
HBO MAX
The Cut, (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Series Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 3
La Pasión de Maradona, Max Original Film Premiere
HULU
Ride the Eagle (2021)
November 26
NETFLIX
A Castle For Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Green Snake — NETFLIX FILM
Light the Night — NETFLIX SERIES
School of Chocolate — NETFLIX SERIES
Spoiled Brats — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
Ernest Saves Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 2”
HBO MAX
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (2021) (Hulu Original)
Pig (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
A Loud House Christmas – Premiere
November 27
DISNEY+
The Beatles: Get Back – “Part 3”
November 28
NETFLIX
Elves — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
Axios, Season 4 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)
November 29
NETFLIX
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
We’re Here, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
HULU
All Light, Everywhere (2021)
November 30
NETFLIX
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories — NETFLIX FAMILY
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier — NETFLIX FILM
The Summit of the Gods — NETFLIX FILM
HULU
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)