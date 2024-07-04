Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s New Crime Movie Headed to Netflix

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s next film is headed to Netflix. According to Deadline, the streamer has acquired the rights to the crime thriller RIP, which stars Damon and Affleck and is written and directed by Joe Carnahan. Details about the film’s plot have not yet been released. Damon and Affleck’s Artists Equity is set to produce. The film is the latest collaboration between Damon and Affleck, who teamed up for 2023’s , which was a strong performer both with critics and at the box office. It is also the latest film from the duo’s Artists Equity, which is set to release The Instigators starring Damon in August and recently completed production on Amazon MCM Studios’ Unstoppable.

Carnahan is known for his previous wok which includes 2002 crime thriller Narc, 2006 action film Smokin Aces which also featured Affleck, and 2021’s Copshop. In terms of upcoming work, he has the film Shadow Force which stars Kerry Washington and Not Without Hope starring Shazam! star Zachary Levi.

As for Affleck and Damon, the pair have worked together several times, starting in 1997 with Good Will Hunting, which earned them Oscars for best original screenplay. They also co-starred alongside Jodie Comer and Adam Driver in Ridley Scott’s 2021 film The Last Duel as well as teamed up again for the previously mentioned 2023 film Air, which Affleck also directed.

In terms of upcoming projects from Affleck and Damon individually, Affleck began work on the sequel to 2016’s The Accountant earlier this year. The Accountant 2 is directed by Gavin O’Connor and stars Affleck, J.K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson who are all reprising their roles from the first film. Meanwhile, Damon’s The Instigators is set to debut in select theaters on August 2nd and premiere on Apple TV+ on August 9th. The film will be the latest collaboration between Damon and Casey Affleck (Ben’s brother) with the pair having previously worked together on several other projects, including Manchester by the Sea and Oppenheimer. The Instigators is directed by Doug Liman.

Damon stars as Rory, a desperate father who reluctantly joins forces with Cobby (Affleck), an ex-con, to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. When things go to hell, the pair find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by the police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

“The Instigators is about two strangers who are hired for a heist,” Casey Affleck said previously. “They become frenemies and then become friends while Jack Harlow yells at us, Paul Walter Hauser insults us, Ving Rhames hunts us, and Hong Chau keeps us alive.”